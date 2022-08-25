Flashpoint Approved As DOD SkillBridge Provider, Will Help Service Members Transition to Civilian Work

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flashpoint, the globally trusted leader in actionable intelligence, today announced that it is now an authorized provider of the Department of Defense (DOD) Skillbridge Program, which provides Service members valuable work experience through industry training and internships.

Under the SkillBridge Program, Flashpoint will host active-duty U.S. military members for skilled employment training for 90-180 days. Placement within the Flashpoint organization can be based on any open role within the company, given appropriate experience, interest, availability, and capacity to train. Opportunities at Flashpoint for Service members via the SkillBridge Program will vary from entry-level to leadership roles, and span across the organization in areas of incident response, penetration testing, threat hunting, threat intelligence, malware analysis, reverse engineering, and more.

The DOD SkillBridge program allows Service members to add real-life work experience to their resume, explore their career interests, and help transition into the workforce within the last 180 days of their service.

“We couldn’t be happier to participate in the SkillBridge Program and support the Service members who help to protect our nation,” says Flashpoint CEO Josh Lefkowitz. “Many Flashpointers are Service members, and they are an integral part of helping us achieve our mission of helping organizations, including governments, protect their assets and people, and to do our part in making the world a safer place.”

“The DOD SkillBridge Program will provide Flashpoint access to incredibly talented candidates while assisting them in transitioning to the next chapter of their careers,” says Glenn Lemons, Vice President of National Security Solutions at Flashpoint who served in the Air Force for 21 years, worked in cyber intelligence at the Department of Homeland Security, and led Citibank’s Cyber Intelligence Center prior to joining Flashpoint.

Service members interested in learning more about working at Flashpoint via the SkillBridge Program can visit here.

About Flashpoint

Trusted by governments, commercial enterprises, and educational institutions worldwide, Flashpoint helps organizations protect their most critical assets, infrastructure, and stakeholders from security risks such as cyber threats, ransomware, fraud, physical threats, and more. Leading security practitioners—including physical and corporate security, cyber threat intelligence (CTI), vulnerability management, and vendor risk management teams—rely on the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, comprising open source (OSINT) and closed intelligence, to proactively identify and mitigate risk and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape. Learn more at flashpoint.io.