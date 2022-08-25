Global Baby Bath Products Market Report to 2026 - Featuring Little Twig, Mothercare and Puracy Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Baby Bath Products (Soap, Body Wash, Shampoo & Conditioner) Market Outlook, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market research report titled- Global Baby Bathing Products Market Outlook, 2026 analyses trends and markets for the baby bathing products market. To achieve clarity, the market has been studied from different facets by appropriately segmenting the market.

The Himalaya Drug Company

The baby bathing products market has been broadly segmented into product segmentations- Soap, Cleanser & Body Wash, and Shampoo. Further different sales and distribution channels have been analyzed by categorizing them into Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacy Store/ Drug Stores, Convenience store & Online sales channel. The market is studied across 5 major regions and 19 major countries.

Skin cleaning is very essential for the baby which needs special attention. A good care process since childhood is considered to be a foundation for healthy skin. The tender baby skin is very much reactive to the external environment, and thus it becomes very important of what it used.

Rising consciousness among the parents and the widespread awareness due to the exposure to the internet is acting as a trigger to the market growth globally. The baby bath product market in the year 2015 was at a value of USD 4300 Million. Water is not sufficient to keep the baby's skin safe from dirt and bacterial buildup.

The parents are now inclined towards gentle and soothing products which also moisturize the skin. With the increase in the demand, the manufacturers are also moving towards organic products by engaging in continuous R&D. This is expected to allow the overall market of baby bathing products to grow over a CAGR of 6%.

The overall market can be segmented into Soaps, Cleansers & Body Wash, and Shampoo, of which the segment of cleanser & body wash held a share of more than 40%, in the year 2020. With the increasing popularity of the cleanser & body wash, the parents are likely to shift away from the basic soaps, which is to be a reason for the lowest growth rate in the forecasted period. The baby bathing soap category is expected to be growing at an anticipated CAGR of below 5% during the forecasted period. By the end of the year 2026, the overall market is to reach to a value of USD 8877.87 Million.

The Supermarket & Hypermarket and the Convenience store segment together held to a share of 75%, since 2015-2020. The launch of new variants and the influence of social media over the parents' decisions are creating newer opportunities in the market. This is to allow the online sales channel to be growing at an anticipated growth rate of more than 12%. The rise in baby spas in the developed countries is also playing a vital role in the growth of the baby bathing products market.

The global market is led by the Asian region, which accounted for nearly USD 3000 Million in 2020. The region is also having an increase in demand for the handmade soaps as it contains glycerin. Asia is highly driven by the incline in the birth rate and the increase in women force in major economies like China and India.

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

Geography: Global

Base year: 2020

Historical year: 2015

Forecasted year: 2026

REGIONS COVERED:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

Market Size by Value for the period (2015-2026F)

Market Share by Type (Soap, Cleanser & Body, Wash, Shampoo)

Market Share by Sales Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Pharmacy Store/ Drug Stores, Convenience store & Online)

Market Share by Region

Market Share by Country

Market Share by Company

This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Baby Bathing Product Market during the forecast period?

3. Which region outstands in the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

4. Which are the segments to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

5. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

6. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

7. What are the major companies in the Global Baby Bathing Product Market?

