Youth ZT Baseball Team Sweeps Two National Championships This Summer

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summer 2022 was a grand slam season for the ZT Baseball program with multiple teams sweeping national championships. ZT National Prospects 12U led the way, winning both the Travel Ball Select National Championships (TBS) in June and The Perfect Game Invitational National Championship (PGI) in July. Comprised of youth athletes from Texas, California and New Jersey, it was a tri-coastal effort of teamwork to earn the prestigious honor for the ZT Baseball program.

Coached by Carlos Avila (head coach), Rudy Garcia, Nick Avina, Eric Ortiz and Lale Esquivel, the 12U team went undefeated at TBS held in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, outscoring opposing teams 80-2 to earn their second consecutive title. The team also dominated at PGI held in Sanford, Florida, going undefeated for the entire tournament to win the title against the country’s top youth baseball talent.

“The ZT Baseball program could not be prouder of the remarkable accomplishments our teams continue to make,” said Taseer Badar, Chief Executive Officer of ZT Corporate and Founder of ZT Baseball. “One team winning two national championships in the span of two months is unheard of at this level of youth baseball. The sky is the limit for these players.”

“My teammates and I have had a blast competing together not only this year, but for all of the years we have played side by side,” said Daaniyal Badar, Houston native and third baseman for the championship 12U team. “As the only 11U player that competed at the 12U major championship round level this year, I had to work hard to earn a starting position. ZT Baseball is all about instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty, and my teammates and coaches have all supported each other on that mission to win national championships.”

Due to the 12U team’s success, six players were named to the 32-player roster for the nationally televised Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival, where the top players in the country compete in a regional East versus West setup. Held in Atlanta, Georgia this month, the West won 17-10.

Players selected from 12U the ZT Baseball team included:

Hudson Brown, Iola, TX

Luke Esquivel, Grapevine, TX, recognized as 12U Pitcher of the Year

Aaron Garcia, Pico Rivera, CA

Angel Gonzalez, Los Angeles, CA

Logan Pascarella, Corona, CA

Jael Santos, Paterson, NJ

“The past few months have been a whirlwind for our team, but it has been a thrill to see all of our hard work and dedication pay off!” said Hudson Brown. “Team successes of winning two national championships and competing alongside my talented teammates at Select Festival is what I truly enjoy most about playing this sport we all love.”

Two additional ZT Baseball teams won national titles this year at PGI:

Coached by Art Salas (head coach), Leonard Salas and David Neff, ZT National Prospects 9U went undefeated in Sanford to win their age division.

Coached by Rudy Garcia (head coach), Eric Ortiz, Bryan Quillen and Andrew Quillen, ZT Elite Prospects 13U won the PGI national championship held in Tomball, TX last month. Six 13U ZT Baseball players were also chosen for the Perfect Game Select Baseball Festival: Noah Everly, Pasadena, CA Carter Hadnot, Rialto, CA Zayne Hookala, Waialua, HI, recognized as Two-Way Player of the Year and MVP of the 13U Select Fest game Joshua Priest, San Diego, CA, recognized as 13U PG Tech Power Taytum Reeves, Menifee, CA Logan Schmidt, Villa Park, CA, 13U Pitcher of the Year



“It has been a tremendous couple of years for the ZT Baseball program both on and off the diamond,” said Carlos Avila, head coach of this year’s successful 12U team. “With continued support from our leadership, players and their families, I’m honored to play a role in building a sports community that helps aspiring baseball players reach their full potential.”

After the acquisition of Baseball Nation in June and opening Elite Academy last summer, ZT Corporate and ZT Baseball have exciting momentum on the horizon, including a soon-to-be-announced training facility outside of Texas. To learn more about youth baseball in Texas or to become involved, visit ztcorporate.com/zt-baseball.

About ZT Baseball

ZT Baseball provides opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty. The organization focuses on developing athletes, great instruction, and college placement all while being an affordable and economical option for players and their families. Currently, the organization has more than 150 teams in Texas, California, Arizona, Louisiana and Nevada. For more information, email info@ztbaseball.com.

About ZT Corporate

Established in 1997, ZT Corporate is a private equity firm with an active portfolio in healthcare services and automotive dealerships. With offices in Houston, New York and Los Angeles, the team provides full-service wealth management services to its clients and investors and creates value through a broad range of financial channels, including traditional and alternative investments. ZT Corporate’s active healthcare portfolio operates under Altus Healthcare and Neighbors, with automotive dealerships branded under the ZT Motors umbrella. For more information: www.ztcorporate.com.