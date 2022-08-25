TuneIn Provides Enhanced Global Coverage for the 2022-2023 NCAA College Football Season

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service is gearing up for the start of the 2022-2023 college football season with the launch of comprehensive streaming coverage of games from the nation's top colleges and universities. This is made possible through distribution deals with media and technology services leader in college sports LEARFIELD; sports media and marketing agency Playfly Sports; media rights and venue development company JMI Sports and rights holder Clemson Athletic Properties. TuneIn’s personalized and immersive listening experience means that fans are now able to follow their favorite college team’s games more closely than ever this year.

Globally, TuneIn can be accessed in 100+ countries and can be found across 200 different major platforms and devices. TuneIn partnerships in the voice assistant space include Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and as well as key integrations with Sonos, Bose, Rivian and Tesla.

Through TuneIn Premium, subscribers will now be able to stream games at home from their smart devices and on the go in their connected cars. Whether a listener is a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes or the Texas A&M Aggies, they’ll be able to count on TuneIn to stream all the action from the field in real time this season.

Highlights of the deals at a glance:

Live play-by-play Football and Men’s & Women’s Basketball coverage from over 100 Division 1 Colleges & Universities including 60 of the 65 schools in the Power Five conferences and 23 of the Associated Press’ Top 25 College Football programs.

Team-specific podcasts, coaches shows & press conferences.

Enhanced Connected Streaming Access: Listeners will now be able to stream games from the comfort of their offices or their cars via TuneIn’s robust catalog of connected device and automotive integrations.

“At TuneIn, we are committed to delivering the best audio content for college sports fanatics by giving them the best experience possible through live coverage of games from their alma mater wherever in the world they might be,” said Richard Stern, CEO of TuneIn. “TuneIn Premium is the best way for sports fans to engage with the content they love. TuneIn Premium gives subscribers on-demand access to an unparalleled amount of sports content.”

To get streaming access to all of this year's NCAA college football games sign up for TuneIn Premium: https://tunein.com/premium.

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming service, brings together live sports, news, music, podcasts and radio from around the globe. With more than 75 million monthly active users, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn broadcasts over 100,000 owned & operated and partner radio stations. With premier distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn empowers listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. TuneIn Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg, as well as live MLB, NFL, NHL and college sports programming and commercial-free music channels. For more information, please visit us at www.TuneIn.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

About LEARFIELD:

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties’ multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software and ticket sales; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA’s acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.

About Playfly Sports:

Playfly Sports is a full-service sports marketing company operating where sports marketing, media & technology converge. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions for brands reaching approximately 83% of all U.S. sports fans and generating over 230 impressions each year in pro, college, and high school sports. Utilizing the influence and durability of local sports fandom, Playfly Sports' exclusive rights in the NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA, esports, and high school sectors drive value for our local, regional, and national brand partners. Playfly’s insights-infused multimedia and tech platforms drive innovation through scaled linear, digital, in-venue, and experiential marketing and engagement assets. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the U.S. Playfly Sports are Igniting Brands through the Love of Fans. Visit Playfly Sports online at playfly.com and follow Playfly Sports on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook: @PlayflySports.

About JMI Sports:

JMI Sports is a leading media rights and venue development company that provides management of collegiate multimedia rights, sponsorship sales agency representation, and project management expertise for the development of collegiate and professional sports facilities. The company serves to maximize each client’s economic potential through customized initiatives, from marketing and branding solutions to facility design strategies. JMI Sports’ signature collegiate multimedia rights partnerships include the University of Kentucky, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University, DePaul University, and joint-venture properties of the University of Georgia and Columbia University.

About Clemson Athletic Properties:

Clemson Athletic Properties manages corporate sponsorship and multimedia rights for Clemson University. Our CAPCO team is ready to work with you to develop mutually beneficial marketing partnerships with Clemson Athletics & Clemson University.