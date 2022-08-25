Iteris Awarded General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule Contract

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, announced that it has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) by the General Services Administration (GSA).

This government-wide contract is currently effective until 2027 and provides federal, state and local government buyers with quick access to Iteris’ consulting services. Listed under contract number 47QRAA22D00BT, it was awarded for technical and engineering services, business administration services, training and IT services.

“As a long-standing provider to government agencies, this contract is a perfect fit for Iteris,” said Moe Zarean, General Manager of Mobility Consulting Solutions at Iteris. “We are excited that the GSA MAS program will make it easier for us to deliver our technical and domain expertise to public-sector clients, especially as agencies at all levels of government begin to deploy funding from the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act to address critical mobility initiatives across the nation.”

The GSA MAS program is an integral part of the Federal Marketplace strategy of modernizing the procurement process for commercial products and services, making buying easy and efficient with technology that connects government buyers and industry. It brings Iteris the ability to both better serve current customers and attain new government business.

