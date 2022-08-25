IHI Power Services Corp. Expands Partnership With California Ethanol + Power in 15-Year Asset Management Deal

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHI Power Services Corp. (IPSC), a leading owner and operator of power plants across the U.S., today announced it has deepened its partnership with California Ethanol + Power (CE+P) via a 15-year asset management deal to oversee its forthcoming Sugar Valley Energy campus outside of Brawley, Calif.

The project is expected to produce approximately 70 million gallons of extremely low-carbon, fuel-grade Essential Ethanol™ from locally grown sugarcane; up to 49 MW of baseload electricity produced from biomass; and 737 Mcf of pipeline quality biomethane.

IPSC was originally tapped to support a 15-year operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for the 160-acre ethanol biorefinery, bioelectric generation plant and wastewater treatment facility project back in March of this year. Now, due to its impressive portfolio, proven track record of success and full range of O&M services, CE+P made the strategic decision to add asset management services to IPSC’s project scope.

“IPSC is dedicated to offering value-added services that ensure power plants and energy generation facilities run safely, reliably and cost-effectively,” said John Keller, chief operating officer at IPSC. “We are proud to be flexing a number of our power facility management capabilities for the new Sugar Valley Energy campus and are eager to continue to deepen this truly aligned partnership with the world-class team at CE+P.”

“Sugar Valley Energy is a part of a multi-billion-dollar wave of new energy investment taking place in California and particularly in the Imperial Valley, adding resilience to our state’s energy portfolio and creating thousands of jobs,” said CE+P President and CEO Dave Rubenstein. “IPSC’s experience, vision and commitment to sourcing employment in the Valley provide significant confidence that Sugar Valley Energy will deliver on its promise for the region.”

The completed Sugar Valley Energy campus will support an estimated 200 permanent new jobs onsite and in the Imperial County community, as well as hundreds of agriculture-related jobs associated with cultivating sugarcane. Construction of the facility alone is estimated to support more than 9,000 jobs in various trades. The project represents a $1 Billion investment in the Imperial Valley region.

Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, Calif., IPSC currently operates more than 40 projects with more than 15,000 MW of generation. As both an owner and operator itself, the firm understands the business and technical concerns of owning, operating and maintaining power plants, and provides an elevated management style that brings deep understanding, experience, insight and perspective to clients. For over three decades, IPSC has operated and managed numerous green technology facilities including solar, wind, pumped storage, energy storage and biomass, among others and is dedicated to maximizing the value of all client assets through its delivery of first-class services.

To learn more, visit: www.ihipower.com.

ABOUT IHI POWER SERVICES CORP: IHI Power Services Corp’s (IPSC) parent company, IHI Corporation, based in Tokyo, Japan, is a heavy industrial manufacturing and services company. The company is active in several industries, including aerospace, shipbuilding, power generation, automotive and transportation infrastructure. IPSC was specifically formed to provide operations, maintenance, management and power plant support services to the U.S. power generation industry. The IPSC team of energy professionals delivers value-added service based on expertise gleaned through years of hands-on experience in the power generation industry. As an owner and operator, IPSC understands that minimizing operational risks and maximizing asset value while maintaining a safe work environment that is environmentally compliant is key to the success of every facility. By instituting proven programs, industry best practices and upholding the company’s guiding principles of growth, respect, accountability, integrity, and lack of limitation, IPSC provides world-class service to each of the more than 40 facilities and 12.7 gigawatts it manages. For more information, visit www.ihipower.com and follow IPSC on LinkedIn.

About California Ethanol + Power (CE+P)

CE+P is a development company that intends to develop, construct, operate and own numerous facilities that will convert locally grown sugarcane into Essential EthanolTM sustainable, renewable, and extremely low carbon transportation fuel that will assist California in meeting its groundbreaking AB32 requirements. CE+P is committed to employing processes and equipment that are both commercially proven and financeable, while also meeting California’s stringent environmental regulations. For more information, visit www.californiaethanolpower.com