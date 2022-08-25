One of Europe’s Largest Logistics Companies Selects IronNet to Increase its Network Visibility and Proactively Hunt for Cyber Threats

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today that a major European logistics company, offering courier, package delivery and express mail service, will deploy the IronNet Collective DefenseSM platform to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the sector.

The logistics company is remaining anonymous to help protect its operational security. It serves millions of customers across Europe, provides pick-up and drop-off points for package and parcel services as well as door-to-door courier and fulfillment services for e-merchants.

“Cyber attacks along the supply chain can bring the global consumer economy to a halt. We must protect ourselves and our customers from these attacks so we sought out a cybersecurity solution that could identify advanced threats invisible in our current stack,” said the logistics company’s Chief Information Security Officer. “By deploying the IronNet Collective Defense platform, we will benefit from relevant, real-time attack intelligence and extensive threat hunting capabilities. It will provide enhanced visibility into our network and allow us to work with others in the industry to strengthen our cybersecurity and protect our customers from attacks.”

“Since the start of the pandemic, the global supply chain has been strained with increased demands on logistics and transportation companies. Now, with the growing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, we cannot risk this sector being hit with cyber attacks to cause even more damage,” said General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, co-CEO and Founder of IronNet. “By partnering with one of Europe’s largest logistics companies, IronNet is helping this team hunt for threats to stop attacks on their network before they happen and enable the secure, efficient flow of commerce across the continent.”

Amazon Web Services (AWS) serves as the backbone of the IronNet Collective Defense platform, and it will enable the logistics company to deploy the solution quickly across hundreds of enterprises and maintain a dynamic radar view of threats on enterprise networks comprehensively and at network speed. The logistics company will also use IronNet’s leading AI-based Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution as part of the Collective Defense platform to better detect and defend against cyber attacks. The security platform will enable the logistics company to leverage NDR capabilities, powered by behavioral analytics, to detect unknown threats on its network and, in turn, anonymously in real-time exchange visibility with others in the Collective Defense community.

The IronNet Collective Defense platform is the only solution that can identify anomalous behaviors and deliver actionable attack intelligence to all the other participants in the IronNet community. It serves as an early warning system for all participating companies and organizations, strengthening network security through correlated alerts, automated triage, and extended hunt support.

About IronNet, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNet’s ability to provide visibility and detection of malicious behaviors and to help defend against increased cyber threats facing the logistics sector. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions, or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: IronNet’s inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations with IronNet’s partners and customers; IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in IronNet’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 2, 2022, and other documents that IronNet files with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.