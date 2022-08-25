Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union Selects Access Softek’s Digital Banking Platform to Strengthen and Expand its Digital Banking Experience

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union (GNO) has chosen Access Softek’s Access Digital to provide comprehensive, omnichannel digital banking solutions to its members. GNO selected Access Digital to offer its members industry-leading products, a modern user experience, and innovative functionality that are on par with services offered by Big Banks and FinTech.

Access Softek provides GNO an integrated suite of products for all the credit union’s digital banking needs. After analyzing their members’ financial needs and other digital banking products, GNO found the highest value in partnering with Access Softek because of the intuitive user experience, comprehensive product offerings, and innovative capabilities found in Access Digital. Access Digital offers a wide array of features such as unified online and mobile banking platforms, integrated account opening and lending products, cryptocurrency offerings, data analytics and marketing insights powered by Deep Target, and the opportunity to develop personalized solutions alongside the Access Softek team.

“Access Softek offered a better banking platform that proved to be the best value for the amount of innovative services the platform provides for our credit union and members,” said Shelley Sanders, GNO’s president and CEO. “The implementation process is simple and efficient because of Access Softek’s technical support expertise and quick communication. They are a true partner, and we were able to collaborate to create a strategy that will best serve our members.”

Access Softek’s full suite of digital banking products provides end-users with more robust tools and channels that are not only beneficial to members, but to the staff performing back-office support. With these improved digital capabilities, members can build a stronger connection with their credit union and complete banking tasks regardless of branch hours.

“Access Softek’s banking services streamline the digital experience while personalizing the platform for members,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “We are pleased to partner with Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union and enable them to provide digital banking solutions for any of the members’ financial needs.”

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products. Today, over six million customers securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com.

About Greater New Orleans Federal Credit Union:

GNO Federal Credit Union, originally chartered in 1935, is a full-service financial institution with over $155 million in assets serving 14,500 members. Operating as a financial cooperative, GNO FCU is owned and operated by its members. The credit union’s membership is comprised of employees and their families from the communications industry, AT&T, and other select employee groups or business partner companies, throughout the New Orleans metro area. Those who live, work, worship or attend school in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemine, St. John, St. James, and St. Charles Parishes, are also eligible to join the credit union. Visit one of the three convenient GNO FCU branches in the area: 2812 Canal Street, Mid City, 3105 Lime Street, Metairie and 3804 Lapalco Boulevard, Harvey.