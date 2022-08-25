Brown and Caldwell Recommits to 20-year Empower Partnership

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empower announced today that Brown and Caldwell (BC) has signed on to renew the two-decade long relationship with the retirement plan provider. Empower will continue to deliver retirement services to approximately 2,000 BC employees. The savings plan has $470 million in assets.

“We are in a business that requires trust from the people we serve. We are so grateful that Brown and Caldwell, also locally based in Colorado, recognizes that trust — and the values what we have built together,” said Rich Linton, president and chief operating officer, Empower. “Successful relationships like this are what matters most — and all of us at Empower look forward to partnering with the BC team for many more years to come.”

Brown and Caldwell, based in Golden, Colo., is the largest environmental engineering firm in the United States, and its goal is to make a positive impact on the environment and the world.

It has been an Empower client since 2002.

“BC takes its relationship with Empower very seriously because together, we are providing the necessary tools, resources and investment vehicles to care for the long-term financial future of our workforce,” said Bob Chapman, senior vice president and Chief People Officer at Brown and Caldwell.

Kyli Soto, vice president, Gordon Tewell, principal and Peter Mustian, principal, all of Innovest Portfolio Solutions, LLC were the advisors to the transaction.

Headquartered in metro Denver, Empower administers approximately $1.2 trillion in assets for more than 17 million retirement plan participants and is the nation's second-largest retirement plan recordkeeper by total participants. Empower serves all segments of the employer-sponsored retirement plan market: government 457 plans; Taft-Hartley plans; small, mid-size and large corporate 401(k) clients; nonprofit 403 (b) entities; private-label recordkeeping clients; and IRA customers. Personal Capital, a subsidiary of Empower, is an industry-leading hybrid wealth manager.

