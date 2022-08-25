TribeHealth Selects Engooden Health to Transform Care Delivery Through Chronic Disease Management

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engooden Health, a company redefining chronic disease management, today announced a partnership with TribeHealth, a strategic care management organization. The collaboration enables TribeHealth to offer its partners and their patients chronic disease management services through Engooden’s scalable, technology-enhanced solution.

TribeHealth partners with health systems to serve as both a trusted advisor and tactical partner to help increase revenue, improve quality of care, and enhance the patient experience. A leader in working to achieve health equity and improve access to care, TribeHealth offers insights into patient populations and specific programs that best support those populations.

“At TribeHealth, we are committed to transforming care delivery for the betterment of our healthcare system and all patients, and Engooden is equally committed to this cause,” said Lyndsey Lord, Co-founder and COO of TribeHealth. “Engooden has a proven and effective, trust-based model for helping patients manage their chronic conditions with the expertise of their care navigators. We want to help connect as many people as possible to these resources at the appropriate time.”

Engooden’s chronic disease management platform is a proven, scalable solution for providers, health systems, and payers. Their proprietary technology automatically surfaces actionable insights to its care navigators, allowing them to intervene with the right patients at the right time. Care navigators help bridge care gaps for tens of thousands of patients through consistent, trust-based engagement. The personalized service is popular with patients, with an 88% annual program retention rate.

Engooden Health partners with healthcare organizations of all types and sizes, bringing critical chronic disease management services to everyone from traditional fee-for-service physicians to accountable care organizations (ACOs), federally qualified health centers (FQHC), rural health clinics (RHC), and other value-based care organizations.

“Engooden’s tech-enhanced chronic disease management services allow us to build trust with patients at scale, driving clinical and financial outcomes that can help organizations better perform in value-based care,” said Ryan Atwood, VP of Payer Relations and Regulatory Compliance at Engooden Health. “This partnership combines our shared commitment to health equity and desire to transform healthcare delivery. Together, we can help organizations to provide more comprehensive, high-quality care.”

More than 133 million Americans are currently managing chronic diseases, many of whom would benefit greatly from this historically underutilized service. In an effort to increase utilization, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently increased reimbursement for chronic care management (CCM) services, further validating the role CCM plays in improving patient health and quality of life while driving down costs across the healthcare spectrum from fee-for-service to risk-based programs. Chronic disease management services include education, coaching, and advocacy. Common patient success stories include results such as reduced HbA1c, weight loss, decreased blood pressure, mitigating symptoms of depression, and much more. TribeHealth and Engooden are partnering to immediately make this service more readily available to all patients who need it.

About TribeHealth

TribeHealth designs networks of people and technology to assist patients, providers, and payers achieve optimal health & cost outcomes. TribeHealth partners with leading healthcare organizations to support new and existing care delivery models while assisting with preventive engagement strategies aimed at successful population care. TribeHealth was formed in 2020 by a team of clinicians and health scientists to bring responsive care resources to as many people as possible. For more information, visit https://www.tribehealth.com/.

About Engooden Health

Engooden Health is the only company to offer scalable chronic care management (CCM) services and technology for physicians, health systems, and payers to identify rising-risk and chronically ill patients and positively impact their health trajectories. Through technology-driven, personalized intervention by experienced and empathetic care navigators, Engooden connects with thousands of patients each month, addressing their barriers to care while helping its customers effectively manage population health and value-based care programs. Founded in 2016, Engooden Health is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.engooden.com/.