Holcim US Enhances Innovative Concrete Portfolio in Colorado and Minneapolis Markets

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, has introduced DYNAMax high-performance concrete to its innovative concrete product portfolio in the Denver and Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Twin Cities, Minnesota, markets. Integrating high strength, durability, and superior rigidity, DYNAMax addresses today’s engineering demands for design innovation, complex technical requirements, and environmental responsibility.

“The ever-increasing population demands more buildings and infrastructure, and in the U.S. especially, this needs to happen in metro areas where space is becoming scarcer,” said Chance Allen, general manager, ACM Mountain Region at Holcim US. “To meet these demands, we offer many solutions that support new design trends. Holcim innovated DYNAMax as a product that helps the construction industry build more with less.”

Holcim strategically chose to concentrate in Denver, Colorado Springs, and the Twin Cities because this high-performance concrete offers the ideal fit for urban high-rise construction as well as other building types such as mid-rise buildings, bridges, and public buildings. Moreover, DYNAMax’s unique properties translate into the ability to execute components and structures with less concrete and steel reinforcement, making the concrete a valuable resource-saving material.

“DYNAMax allows designers to bring more innovation to their plans and incorporate new dimensions,” said Randy Gaworski, general manager, ACM North Central Region. “As a total solution, it also supports more design freedom and space, optimal job-site performance, and conservation of resources, enabling lower project and construction costs.”

Because it utilizes the same working processes as conventional concrete, DYNAMax supports job-site optimization, especially when integrated with Holcim’s exclusive iCONCrete technology, which is designed to provide full control of concrete performance even in the most complex and technologically demanding projects. Recently, DYNAMax became a concrete of choice for a two-tower condo project in Denver being developed by Amacon.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, creating smarter infrastructure, and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company, with our people and communities at the heart of our success. The company is driving circular construction as a world leader in recycling, to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector, including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim, Lafarge, and Malarkey Roofing Products. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates, and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim US includes nearly 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency. For more information, visit www.holcim.us.