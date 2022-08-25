HSGS-Ameresco awarded microgrid project with White Sands Missile Range.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & WHITE SANDS, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, a joint venture certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the Small Business Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), today announced that it has been awarded a contract to install a microgrid system at the White Sands Missile Range (WSMR), the Department of Defense’s largest open-air military test facility in New Mexico.

The new microgrid system is for several of the base’s potable water wells and is designed to include a new 700kW solar photovoltaic array, a 500kW natural gas generator and a 500kW battery energy storage system. The system is designed to provide 14 days of power to energize the water wells in the event of a power outage, supporting critical missions at the Army Research Lab, Material Test Directorate, fire department, and a Fort Bliss power projection platform.

“We are excited to implement this project to enhance the reliability of WSMR’s energy system,” said Dave McNeil, President and CEO of HSGS-Ameresco. “This diverse solution set will strengthen the base’s energy and water resilience, so that it is no longer dependent on a single source of power.”

The scope of the project also features updated electrical panels, transformers and controls; a fiber optic communication line, a fire alarm system, meters, cyber security measures, anti-terrorism measures and security fencing, among others. HSGS-Ameresco will provide all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, supplies and transportation necessary to perform the microgrid project.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected as a partner on this project for a site that is so important to our national security,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “This micro-grid system is designed to enable the base to provide continuous power during a loss of utility event for wells on site that provide critical water supply to the installation.”

Construction is set to begin in December 2022 and is expected to reach completion by late 2023.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About HSGS-Ameresco

HSGS-Ameresco, LLC, a joint venture certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) by the Small Business Administration and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), delivers energy generation, smart controls, and building efficiency solutions to the VA and other Federal agencies nationwide. The HSGS-Ameresco team has extensive Federal contracting expertise, specializing in design-build services, energy savings performance contracts (ESPC), and Energy Supply Agreements (ESAs)/Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). The company helps Federal agencies reduce their energy consumption and carbon footprint, assure their missions, improve their energy security and resiliency postures, and meet and exceed statutory requirements regarding energy management and the sustainability of Federal facilities.

About White Sands Missile Range

Comprised of 3,200 squares miles (roughly the size of Rhode Island and Delaware) White Sands Missile Range supports the Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as commercial and international users on a reimbursable basis while conducting more than 3,000 tests annually. The mission at White Sands Missile Range begins with a customer, a service developer, a foreign ally or another federal agency ready to find out if their engineers and scientists have built something that will perform according to job specifications. It ends when an exhaustive series of test have been completed and a data report has been delivered to the customer.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. Ameresco’s portion of this project was not included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2022.