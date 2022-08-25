Surescripts Joins Civitas Networks for Health

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surescripts has joined Civitas Networks for Health as a strategic business and technology partner to continue leveraging healthcare interoperability nationwide, providing better informed patient care and lower healthcare costs.

Civitas is the largest national network of its kind that includes member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health.

“Surescripts has brought real-world interoperability to healthcare by filling gaps in patient information so that healthcare professionals can focus on providing care for their patients instead of time-consuming administrative tasks,” said Mike Pritts, Chief Product Officer of Surescripts. “Joining Civitas gives Surescripts the ability to expand our impact alongside industry partners to drive deeper and broader clinical interoperability that increases the quality of care and patient safety while lowering healthcare costs.”

When healthcare organizations partner with Surescripts to achieve their interoperability goals, it becomes simpler to deliver a comprehensive view of patient care. With the power of the Surescripts Network Alliance®, healthcare professionals can seamlessly communicate and bridge information gaps when coordinating care.

“Civitas Networks for Health is excited to have Surescripts join our national network,” said Lisa Bari, Interim CEO of Civitas. “We are raising the voices of local health collaboratives and those providing critical services to support health transformation. From the secure exchange of life-saving data to the accountability of multi-stakeholder initiatives, our member organizations have built the most trusted, connected and inventive programs to serve their communities. Surescripts has long been a leader in healthcare interoperability and their partnership is invaluable as we continue improving the delivery of quality healthcare at lower costs to patients. Civitas looks forward to working with Surescripts.”

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Collectively Civitas represents more than 95% of the United States. Civitas educates, promotes and influences both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity and cost-effectiveness of healthcare. The network supports local health innovators by amplifying their voices at the national level and increasing the exchange of valuable resources, tools and ideas.

About Surescripts

Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and improve the quality of care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. We convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to enhance prescribing, better inform care decisions and advance healthcare as a whole. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/Surescripts.