1st Community Credit Union Launches Jack Henry’s Digital Platform through Partnership with MDT

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that 1st Community Credit Union has implemented the Jack Henry Digital Platform, with member adoption exceeding yearend goals in just the first few weeks.

Sparta, Wis.-based 1st Community Credit Union was looking for a growth-oriented digital banking platform that was built to nimbly keep up with evolving technology. The credit union chose Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform because of its intuitive experience, robust feature set and seamless integration into their core. MDT has supported the credit union through implementation and beyond, helping ensure timelines and goals were met.

“To deliver a superior member experience, it’s critical to have a secure, innovative digital platform with a wide range of features and functionality, which is exactly what we’ve found in Jack Henry’s Banno,” explained Mike Lorenz, vice president of member experience for 1st Community Credit Union. “Banno provides the simplicity, responsiveness and versatility we were looking for. Members have already expressed positive reactions, reflected by high ratings in Google Play and the App Store. The technology has set an excellent foundation for our digital branch, contributing to our broader digital strategy.”

Initial feedback to the Banno Digital Platform has been strong. Members have been especially drawn to the Banno Conversations feature, which provides a secure, authenticated, built-in service experience allowing immediate digital engagement in a moment of need. There has already been a steady increase of Conversations initiated within the platform, demonstrating members’ engagement.

“The digital experience is now do or die when it comes to maintaining strong member relationships,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “By launching the Banno Digital Platform in partnership with MDT, 1st Community Credit Union is taking proactive steps to select a solution that members love today with the secure and flexible architecture necessary to make sure members will also love it tomorrow. We are proud to partner with leaders like 1st Community Credit Union as they invest in modern technology to better support and serve their communities.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Jack Henry™

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.