Hansen Powers Customer Care and Billing for Allente

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries, is pleased to announce today that it has entered a long-term agreement with Allente, a provider of television and entertainment services within the Nordic region. Allente has chosen the latest version of Hansen CCB as its preferred customer-care and billing platform, to support Allente in delivering a frictionless experience for the company’s end-customers across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, for DTH, IPTV and OTT.

A scalable customer-care and billing solution for many of today’s leading communications and pay-TV providers, Hansen CCB, part of the Hansen Suite for Communications, Technology and Media, delivers the power to rapidly bring new content and OTT partner services online. Support for multiple pricing and packaging models will give Allente enhanced flexibility to create bundled offerings targeting different customer segments. It will also enable integrated customer care and billing for non-pay-TV services including VoIP, broadband and fixed wireless access.

Jon Espen Nergard, Chief Technology Officer, Allente, commented: “With the vast amount of entertainment services available to today’s consumers, distributors such as Allente need to secure a seamless aggregation of these much-desired services across our markets. With consumer expectations changing in the digital era, we count more than ever on our long-term valued partners such as Hansen to enable the rollout of a customer-first approach, in line with our long-term transformation vision.”

David Castree, Division President, Communications, Technology and Media at Hansen, commented: “At Hansen, we are extremely pleased to extend our valued relationship with Allente. With more demands being placed by consumers on service providers than ever before, Hansen CCB is a complete subscription and pay-TV customer-care and billing solution that manages complexity, with state-of-the-art architecture that scales for growth for several million customers – precisely the traits prized by Allente.”

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Allente

Allente is a Nordic TV distributor that offers TV solutions via satellite TV and IPTV, to more than 1 million customers in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. In addition, the company offers streaming services, as well as IPTV solutions and fiber broadband via open networks. The company was established on 5 May 2020, as a result of a merger between Canal Digital and Viasat Consumer. The company is jointly owned by Telenor Group (which owned Canal Digital) and Nordic Entertainment Group, now the Viaplay Group.

