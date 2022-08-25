Stackin’ Partners with MX to Scale Financial Wellness

Stackin’ uses MX to allow users to securely connect their bank accounts. The data is then used to help users determine how their transactions make them feel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES & LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stackin’, a new app designed to help users understand and improve their relationship with money, has partnered with MX, a leader in Open Finance, to enable secure financial data sharing and account connectivity within the Stackin’ app.

“By allowing our subscribers to swiftly and securely share their financial data with the Stackin’ platform, we’re able to diagnose their underlying money beliefs quicker and get them on track to a better relationship with money as soon as possible,” said Tom Brammar, CEO of Stackin’. “In our inflation-ripping environment, money anxiety is endemic. Demand for the service that Stackin’ provides is growing exponentially. MX’s technology allows us to meet that demand in an efficient and scalable manner.”

With MXapi, users are able to securely link their bank accounts in the Stackin’ app for an in-depth look at their spending and earning insights—highlighting the strong connection between spending and emotions. MX’s capabilities, including MXdata and MXinsights, create a launchpad for Stackin’ to provide personalized content, therapy-based exercises, and coaching for users on their journey to a healthier relationship with their finances.

Stackin’ is available on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/stackin/id1594831432

About Stackin’

Stackin’ is a financial wellness company that helps people understand how their money impacts their emotions, so they can prioritize making decisions that bring joy. The platform combines a user’s financial situation with behavioral insights to build personalized coaching programs and tools that improve their mindset and money habits—giving them a guide to help grow and improve their relationship with money so they can live their happiest, most-fulfilled life. Visit https://www.stackin.com to sign up.

About MX

MX Technologies, Inc., a leader in Open Finance, makes data accessible and actionable for everyone. MX is building the largest open finance ecosystem to help drive innovation and improve experiences through secure and reliable access to financial data. MX combines trusted open finance APIs with enhanced financial data to quickly and securely connect to and verify data for hundreds of use cases including account opening, money movement, and underwriting. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @MX or visit www.mx.com.