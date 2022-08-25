Managed Health and ADP Team up to Bring Companies a Unique Health Care Solution

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Managed Health and ADP, a human resources management and software provider, announced a partnership to offer companies the Managed Health Champ Plan as a new, unique, innovative healthcare solution.

Managed Health designed this program as an independent benefit plan to provide employees with additional access to doctors, Urgent Care, prescriptions, and more at a net-zero out-of-pocket cost. In addition to improved health, productivity, and employee retention, the Managed Health program also provides significant savings for participating companies through a correctly structured Section 125 plan.

ADP will offer their RUN Powered by ADP Enhanced Payroll paired with the Managed Health Champ Plan as a comprehensive set, an easy-to-use payroll tool, and an implemented health benefits program to their clients.

In announcing this new partnership, Managed Health CEO Mouhamet Seye said, "Companies are currently navigating an uncertain economy, hiring challenges, and face gaps in current healthcare and benefits systems. Managed Health focuses on employee engagement, population health programs, and cost containment strategies to bring value to employees and employers. We designed our unique and innovative solution to complement any corporate health insurance plan while offering employees additional benefits at a zero-net cost."

"ADP is excited to team with Managed Health for this additional health benefit. As a world leader in HR solutions, we see the Managed Health Champ Plan as a "no brainer" for any business, both small and large," added Timothy Valvano, Sales Executive, Franchise & Affiliations at ADP

Whether a startup or a large enterprise, this scalable solution will benefit every employer and employee enrolled. That, paired with the first-class service ADP and Managed Health provide, makes this the ultimate win/win solution that every business needs right now.

About Managed Health: The Managed Health Plan is a revolutionary new healthcare solution designed to complement any health insurance plan and pro-actively focuses on improving employees' physical and financial wellbeing. For more information on our plans visit ManagedHealth.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP):

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits, and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.