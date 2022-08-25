Northstar Capital Invests in IronCraft, LLC

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northstar Capital (“Northstar”), a provider of junior capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its investment in IronCraft, LLC (“IronCraft”), a portfolio company of LFM Capital (“LFM”). The transaction closed in November 2021 and the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014, IronCraft is a leading designer and manufacturer of agricultural implements and attachments for use primarily on tractors, skid steer loaders, and compact track loaders. The Company’s products are sold through the company’s dealer network spanning more than 40 states. IronCraft, formerly branded as Titan Implement, is headquartered in Decatur, TN and offers an extensive range of rotary cutters, rotary tillers, box blade scrapers, grader blades, landscape rakes, disc harrows, and skid steer attachments. For more information, please visit www.ironcraftco.com.

Northstar provided debt and an equity co-investment to help LFM finance the transaction. The Northstar team remains committed to partnering with experienced management teams and private equity sponsors to help good companies become even better. IronCraft is the seventeenth platform investment in Fund VII, a $500 million committed parallel fund strategy consisting of Northstar Mezzanine Partners VII L.P. and Northstar Mezzanine Partners SB.IC L.P.

About Northstar Capital

Northstar Capital is an investment management company with offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Fargo, North Dakota. Northstar specializes in junior capital investments and equity co-investments in middle-market companies. Since inception, Northstar has partnered with more than 155 companies and raised nearly $2 billion in capital. For more information, please visit www.northstarcapital.com.

About LFM Capital

LFM is a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tennessee. The LFM team is led by experienced and successful Fortune 50 global executive managers and private equity professionals who bring decades of management leadership, operating best practices, exceptional professional recruiting networks, and a successful track record in lower middle market investing. LFM targets lead or control investments in U.S.-based lower middle market manufacturing and industrial services companies with at least $3 million of EBITDA and enterprise values ranging from $15 million to $125 million. For additional information, please visit www.lfmcapital.com.