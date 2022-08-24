University of Phoenix Leadership Ruth Veloria Named One of Most Influential Women in Arizona Business for 2022

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix celebrates the recognition of Ruth Veloria, chief strategy and customer officer, as one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona Business, selected from a field of more than 1,500 candidates for the award by AzBigMedia.

As chief strategy and customer officer for University of Phoenix, Veloria is responsible for the University’s strategic differentiation with a substantial focus on designing and shepherding teams towards delivering an experience that improves student persistence and student graduation. Veloria has held previous positions in operations and strategic planning and possesses a passion for the student experience.

“I am determined to foster an environment that offers the finest possible student experience and helps meet a commitment that students graduate with the appropriate skillset for their chosen careers,” states Veloria. “Our students’ successes and achievements are a huge source of pride and inspiration for me.”

Veloria carries keen insights into the operations of the University’s Colleges. Early in her career with the University, she led the first wave of reinvention of the student experience as the senior vice president of student experience, an accomplishment that she still carries with her: “When I joined University of Phoenix, I brought best practices to build a better student listening and follow up system. This system continues to provide insights that influence many policy changes which have improved outcomes for our busy working adult students.”

Prior to her current role, she served as the executive dean for the business college, responsible for all strategy, academics and operations, from enrollment to graduation. Her work has focused on identifying and piloting innovations in and out of the classroom that improve student success and progression.

Veloria recently provided insights in a University of Phoenix video “How to Mom from the C-suite,” and related blog entry, along with University of Phoenix leaders and alumni, on how the experience of motherhood can both inform and balance with leadership in the workplace.

Veloria has a Master of Management from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management in Evanston, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry from New College, Oxford University, England.

The Most Influential Women in Arizona Business recipients were selected by an AzBigMedia editorial board that consists of 12 former Most Influential Women. Recipients including Veloria will be honored at a recognition dinner Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.