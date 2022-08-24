AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of United States Liability Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “aa+” (Superior) of United States Liability Insurance Company (USLI) and its subsidiaries: Mount Vernon Fire Insurance Company (MVF), U.S. Underwriters Insurance Company (USU) (Bismarck, ND), Mount Vernon Specialty Insurance Company and Radnor Specialty Insurance Company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are domiciled in Omaha, NE, unless otherwise specified.

The ratings reflect the insurance operating companies’ consolidated balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as their very strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

These assessments are evidenced by USLI’s extended trends of underwriting and overall operating profitability, superior risk-adjusted capital position, relevant market presence and conservative reserve positions. Additional positive rating factors include a high level of diversification in the companies’ books of business with regard to concentration limits, sales channels, proactive claims management philosophy and commitment to customer service. Furthermore, these ratings continue to benefit from implicit support provided to USLI and its subsidiaries by their ultimate parent, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) [NYSE: BRK-A and BRK-B], and explicit support from their affiliate, National Indemnity Company.

This support for some of the operating companies is in the form of significant reinsurance treaties with National Indemnity Company, a Berkshire subsidiary. In addition to this agreement, Berkshire has established a long-term track record of supporting its member companies.

In the second quarter of 2022, USLI experienced volatility in its investment portfolio due to recent stock market behavior. Any potential concerns from the resulting surplus decline are mitigated by the group’s strongest risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which provides ample cushion to absorb occasional volatility in the capital markets.

