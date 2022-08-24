 Publix named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State 2022 list

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix has been recognized on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State list for the fourth year in a row, this year ranked No. 3 in South Carolina. The company also ranked No. 28 in Florida, No. 26 in Georgia, No. 23 in North Carolina, No. 20 in Tennessee and No. 19 in Alabama.

“At Publix, we have a culture of appreciation for our associates and our customers,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “This culture stems from our company’s philosophy of respecting the dignity of the individual. We’re proud to provide opportunities for associates to become company owners and share their ideas for innovation and improvement of processes.”

Ranking on Forbes’ America’s Best Employers by State list is determined by an independent survey of more than 70,000 U.S. employees from 25 industry sectors, including Publix associates and other employees in the company’s industry. The survey includes questions about working conditions, salary, potential for growth and diversity.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see America’s Best-In-State Employers list, visit forbes.com/best-employers-by-state.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 230,000 associates, currently operates 1,304 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 25 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s newsroom at corporate.publix.com/newsroom