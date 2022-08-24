Oticon Introduces World’s Smallest Hearing Aid with BrainHearing™ Technology

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. is launching Oticon Own™, a new family of custom hearing aids. Developed for ultimate discreetness and superior sound quality, Oticon Own is a fully customized in-the-ear hearing solution. Harnessing the power of Oticon’s groundbreaking BrainHearing™ technology, Oticon Own is the world’s first custom in-the-ear hearing aid with an on-board Deep Neural Network* that works more like the brain because it learned through experience.

“Oticon Own features life-changing technology that captures the power of BrainHearing to provide a personalized listening experience that allows people with hearing loss to focus on what matters most, with complete confidence,” said Oticon President Gary Rosenblum.

Oticon Own – life-changing technology in discreet styles

People come in different shapes and sizes, with unique interests, hobbies, and lifestyles that call for customized hearing care. Oticon Own provides a tailor-made experience to suit different lifestyle needs with styles ranging from a full shell to Oticon’s smallest IIC (invisible-in-the-canal). The lineup is offered in five different styles, performance levels, and colors to match one’s hair and skin tone, providing a truly personalized listening experience.

Crafted with lifestyle factors in mind, such as wearing glasses and face masks, Oticon Own makes wearing hearing aids more comfortable and seamless for everyday life. For the ultimate discreetness, Oticon Own’s IIC is completely invisible in 9 out of 10 ears**.

Life-changing technology in an in-the-ear hearing aid

Oticon Own is the world’s first hearing aid with a Deep Neural Network (DNN) embedded on the chip*. Designed to learn through experience, the DNN was trained on 12 million sounds from real-life to support the brain by providing access to important sounds in one’s environment.

Even in complex listening environments such as restaurants and meetings at the office, Oticon Own helps navigate what needs to be heard, reducing listening effort*** and making it easier to take on other tasks. Built on the core of Oticon’s life-changing technology, BrainHearing, Oticon Own was developed to give access to the full sound environment, allowing the brain to work more effectively and naturally to make sense of sounds.

Stay connected to what matters most

Oticon Own was made for seamless connections to a variety of devices, offering the convenience of two-way, hands-free communication with select iPhone® and iPad® devices and direct streaming from select Android™ devices+. With Oticon Own, users also get direct, high-quality streaming to easily stay connected with friends and family and enjoy their favorite music with easy, discreet control.

* DNN is only available in Oticon Own 1, 2, and 3.

** Rumley et al. (2022). Oticon Own evidence. Oticon Whitepaper.

*** Reduction in listening effort is measured with peak pupil dilation. Rumley et al. (2022). Oticon Own evidence. Oticon whitepaper

+ Only available in styles with 2.4 GHz. Android devices need to support ASHA to allow direct connectivity to Oticon Own. iPhone and iPad devices need to support two-way, hands-free communication. Please visit Oticon.com/support/compatibility for more information and to see which devices are compatible.

