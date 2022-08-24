Motion Picture Association Selects TMT Insights to Build Trusted Partner Network’s Global Platform for Cloud-Based Security Assessment

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has selected TMT Insights, a professional services and software development company, to build, implement, and support the new security assessment platform for the MPA’s Trusted Partner Network (TPN).

TPN is the MPA’s global, industry-wide film and television content protection initiative. The TPN program helps companies prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of their customers’ movies and TV shows prior to their intended release and seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness, and capabilities within the industry.

The new platform will help TPN build upon its overall mission by providing customers, including service providers and content owners, with a flexible new system that centralizes their security status information and streamlines processes for site and cloud security assessments.

The new TPN platform will ensure that vendors, content owners, and assessors can collaborate efficiently and securely regarding security status. TMT Insights will design a dynamic, flexible back-end solution and a user-friendly front-end interface that enables service providers to manage and communicate easily about security status updates.

“With expertise in media supply chain and content management, coupled with deep experience servicing the major studios, TMT Insights is innately aligned with the principles driving the TPN program and is uniquely equipped to help us create a more flexible model that facilitates broader participation in the program,” said TPN President Terri Davies. “By introducing new capabilities such as self-reporting and improving the efficiency of the TPN assessment process, the platform TMT Insights is developing will improve communications between all stakeholders and help enable vendors to become a part of TPN’s global registry of ‘trusted partner’ companies.”

“TPN is a valuable resource that allows content creators, owners, and studios to validate that their partners are maintaining essential security standards and responsiveness to vulnerabilities that threaten the security or integrity of their content,” said Andy Shenkler, CEO at TMT Insights. “We’re pleased to work with TPN to simplify access to this network of qualified vendors and to help the entire industry benefit from the rapidly expanding requirements of enhanced security awareness, preparedness, and capability.”

Further information about the Trusted Partner Network is available at https://www.ttpn.org/. More information about TMT Insights and the company’s professional services and software development offerings is available at www.tmtinsights.com.

About The Trusted Partner Network

The Trusted Partner Network (TPN) is the leading, global, industry-wide film and television content security initiative. Designed to assist companies prevent leaks, breaches, and hacks of movies and television shows prior to their intended release, TPN seeks to raise security awareness, preparedness and capabilities within the industry. TPN provides industry vendors with a voluntary, cost-effective way to ensure that the security of their facilities, staffs, and workflows meet the MPA’s best practices and it accredits experienced auditors to conduct assessments globally. Through TPN, the film and television industry elevates the security standards and responsiveness of the vendor community, while greatly expanding the number of facilities that are assessed annually. The Trusted Partner Network is owned and managed by the Motion Picture Association.

About The Motion Picture Association

The Motion Picture Association serves as the voice and advocate of the American motion picture, home video and television industries from its offices in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Its members are Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures; Netflix Studios LLC; Paramount Pictures Corporation; Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.; Universal City Studios LLC; and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

About TMT Insights

TMT Insights is a professional services and software development company delivering leading capabilities in digital supply chain including media content management, cloud technology, and SaaS / D2C experiences to global media companies. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills within the media & entertainment, digital & cloud technology space, our team offers industry leading services such as strategy and CXO advisory, product ideation & innovation, cloud transformation, process re-engineering and development to our partners. As early adopters of new technologies, we embrace the power of collaboration and work with our partners to combine our guidance with action to further drive efficiency, value, and scale to their communities. www.tmtinsights.com

