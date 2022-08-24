GigNet Announces Agreement with Palladium Hotel Group to Provide Advanced Broadband to Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres Resort and Spa

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing broadband for fast, and reliable Internet to the Grand Palladium Resort and Spa. Costa Mujeres is a fast-growing resort development area approximately ten miles north of central Cancun and features large scale resorts, golf courses, and some of the best beaches in the region.

Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres is an all-inclusive luxury resort featuring six buildings with 1146 rooms that make up Grand Palladium Costa Mujeres and TRS Coral, four pool areas, thirty restaurants and bars, a beach club, luxury spa, retail shops, convention center, and a Rafa Nadal Tennis Center. According to Mexico News Daily, the Grand Palladium, its 473-room sister property TRS Coral, and other future developments represent over US$750 million in planned investment in Costa Mujeres by Palladium Group.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico, stated, “We extended our fiber-optic network to Costa Mujeres because we recognized this would be a major growth area for the Cancun tourism market. We are excited to begin our relationship with Palladium Hotel Group by bringing the best broadband in Quintana Roo to this magnificent resort. Palladium has a reputation for working only with best-in-class partners, and we know it is critical for mega resorts to have reliable fiber-optic connectivity, backed by service level guarantees that only GigNet can offer. We appreciate the trust that Palladium is placing with GigNet and are excited to be part of the future of Palladium Hotel Group and Costa Mujeres.”

ABOUT PALLADIUM HOTEL GROUP

The Palladium Hotel Group hotel chain was founded in the late 1960s in Ibiza by Abel Matutes Juan, who dreamed of bringing paradise within the reach of travelers and offering them amazing experiences. He took his first steps in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, and in the early 1990s he continued expansion by opening several resorts in the Caribbean and other top world destinations including Mexico, Dominican Republic, Spain, Italy, Jamaica, and Brazil. In 2000, these hotels were combined under the name Fiesta Hotel Group and in 2012 the group became Palladium Hotel Group, taking its name from its five-star Caribbean resorts. Palladium continues to set industry standards based on a commitment to guest satisfaction and a priority for developing the group’s human capital. https://www.palladiumhotelgroup.com/en

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.