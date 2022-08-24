Vancouver Island University Launches YuJa’s Video Platform To Serve More than 12,000 Students and 1,000 Instructors

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Canada’s Vancouver Island University (VIU) has deployed the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform across its three university campuses located along Canada’s shoreline on Vancouver Island and coastal British Columbia. In all, the institution’s more than 1,000 faculty serve nearly 12,000 students from 82 countries.

The university was seeking an enhanced capture, video streaming, and video and content management solution for teaching and learning across campuses. The institution also wanted a platform with controllable privacy features that enable administrators to customize access for various roles, a feature available in the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform.

“VIU is focused on providing a top-notch educational technology experience for students and instructors alike, and administrators seek out advanced features to further develop their ed-tech stack,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “YuJa provides scalable, comprehensive video creation, management, and viewing capabilities for institutions of all sizes.”

ABOUT VANCOUVER ISLAND UNIVERSITY

Vancouver Island University (VIU), located on the west coast of Canada, is one of Canada’s most innovative and inclusive universities. VIU’s unique student experience includes small class sizes, dedicated award-winning faculty, and exceptional undergrad research opportunities that are often conducted in collaboration with community partners. The institution also offers a wide variety of educational options including an international high school, upgrading, trades, undergraduate and graduate programs to support the varied educational needs of both domestic and international students.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.