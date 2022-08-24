Trilon Group Announces Partnership With Alta Planning and Is on Track to Be Ranked a Top 100 Design Firm

DENVER & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilon Group (“Trilon”), a family of infrastructure consulting businesses, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Alta Planning + Design, Inc. (“Alta”), a globally-renowned active mobility and sustainability consulting firm. With the addition of Alta, the Trilon Group’s annual revenue exceeds $215 million, which would have ranked Trilon as #90 on Engineering News Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 500 Design Firms based on the publicly available selection criteria. ENR is a leading infrastructure and engineering industry publication that reports on top firms leading in these sectors both in the US and around the world.

Founded in 1996, Alta pioneered the field of active transportation, evolving their planning and design work into a visionary global practice that focuses on climate change mitigation, traffic safety, and the future of human-powered mobility. Alta currently has 200 staff located across the US and Canada. With Trilon’s capital and resource support, the partnership will allow Alta to continue its quality service for clients and expand its M&A strategy and organic growth through the addition of talented staff, investment in technology, and expansion of its sustainability practice and racial/social justice focus.

“ Alta imagines a limitless future through our transportation expertise, and we are driven to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients. Through a thoughtful and deliberate selection process, we found an ideal partner in Trilon whose strategy and values closely match Alta’s,” commented Brett Hondorp, Chief Executive Officer at Alta. “ I am confident that it will provide investment, ownership, and career opportunities that make it the best decision for Alta’s continued growth.”

Trilon Group launched in January 2022 and is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring businesses. Alta is Trilon’s seventh investment with previous investments including MSG, RKA, CPH, Waggoner Engineering, DRMP and ESI Consultants.

“ When we launched Trilon, we had the robust goal of building the next top 20 design firm in North America. At the beginning of the year, we did not meet the requirements to be included in ENR’s Top 500 Design Firm list. Now, approximately eight months later, seven firms have joined Trilon where our collective revenues would place us as the 90th largest firm on the 2022 list,” said Trilon Group CEO Michael (Mick) Renshaw. “ Our differentiated business model and strategy is attracting quality firms to join the Trilon family by providing real opportunities for them to grow their businesses and the careers of their staff. I am confident that we will continue this strong momentum with additional new firms to join in 2022. With the support of Alpine we are aggressively investing in talent and technology to allow us to build on this success and achieve our goal of being the next top 20 design firm in North America in the coming years.”

Trilon continues to build a comprehensive, high-quality family of complementary infrastructure consulting businesses across the nation and remains focused on delivering innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions. Trilon partners with like-minded infrastructure consulting firms across the nation and aims to accelerate their growth through investment in talent, technology, and targeted M&A. Trilon’s key focus areas include transportation, water, utilities, environment, and community infrastructure.

About Alta Planning + Design

Alta was founded in 1996 when cities and communities were calling for safer streets for people walking and bicycling as the non-motorized transportation movement developed in the United States. Alta pioneered the field of active transportation, evolving their planning and design work into a visionary global practice that empowers people to live active, healthy lives and gets them to where they need to go. With 200 staff located across the US and Canada, Alta is dedicated to connecting people to places by working across disciplines and scale to address social justice, safety, and environmental resilience. For more information, visit www.altago.com.

About Trilon Group

Trilon Group was formed with a vision to build the next Top 20 infrastructure services firm in North America by bringing together some of the nation’s best infrastructure consulting firms. Key focus areas include Transportation, Water, Utilities, Environment and Community Infrastructure. Trilon currently comprises 1,500 staff across 90 offices in the US. For more information, visit www.trilongroup.com.

About Alpine Investors

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm that is committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in companies in the software and services industries. Its PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program which allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine is currently investing out of its over $2.25 billion eighth fund. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.