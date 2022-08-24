Mednow Signs Franchise Agreement to Open Quebec Pharmacy

TORONTO & SAINT-LAURENT, Quebec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV:MNOW) (OTCQX:MDNWF) Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is officially open to serve patients in Quebec. This newest Mednow location will serve as the pharmacy distribution center (the “Quebec Pharmacy Distribution Center”) for all Mednow customers in Quebec, offering Mednow’s fast, free prescription delivery and deep commitment to holistic, pharmacist-led patient care.

In addition to creating space for in-person pharmacist consultations and clinics, the ~6,300 sq. ft. facility prioritizes virtual patient care with a thoughtfully designed space for multiple pharmacists to do real-time private virtual patient consultations and medication reviews and provide virtual clinic services and prescriptions for minor ailments.

Mednow Director of Pharmacy, Quebec Raji Al-Kurdi, PharmD, is a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE) and joins other Mednow CDEs in furthering Mednow’s commitment to holistic patient care, including managing chronic conditions such as diabetes. This latest expansion for Mednow is made possible in part through an affiliation with Pharmacie Raji Al-Kurdi Inc.

“I studied to become a pharmacist out of a deep desire to help people,” said Raji Al-Kurdi, Mednow Director of Pharmacy Operations, Quebec. “Mednow and Pharmacie Raji Al-Kurdi Inc. are deeply aligned on this commitment to the best patient care, built on a solid online pharmacy foundation which made joining together an easy decision.”

“We’re thrilled to serve Quebec. Launching in Quebec is in line with our goal of being a truly national virtual pharmacy operating all across Canada, serving Mednow patients where they live and work,” said Ali Reyhany, Mednow CEO. “The goal of having a physical presence serving each province ensures we are able to deliver on our core commitment of providing the highest level of care for individual patients and benefits plan administrators, in turn driving sustainable business growth for Mednow.”

Mednow is focused on improving delivery of pharmacy services in Canada through digitization to provide better patient access to pharmacists, doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“We believe patients have the right to benefit from technological advances and enjoy the same level of convenience and efficiency as other industries, and that’s why we have strived the build a progressive pharmacy,” Reyhany said.

The Quebec Pharmacy Distribution Centre is located at 4800 Dobrin Street, local 101, Saint-Laurent, QC. It is powered by modern automated prescription fulfillment and dispensing technology. This newest addition to Mednow’s growing national footprint enables fast, free prescription delivery often the same day to Montreal Island, North Shore and South Shore, next day delivery to other major centers and two+ day delivery to rural areas.

The Quebec Pharmacy Distribution Center is owned by Pharmacie Raji Al-Kurdi Inc. and is operated pursuant to a franchise agreement (the “Franchise Agreement”) between Mednow and Pharmacie Raji Al-Kurdi Inc. ("Franchisee").

Pursuant to the Franchise Agreement, Mednow will provide the Franchisee with the following: (1) access to technological infrastructure, including the Mednow web and mobile application, (2) future access to Mednow’s telemedicine/virtual care online platform, (3) access to purchase medications from large suppliers and wholesalers, (4) access to Mednow’s shared support functions such as human resources/payroll and finance, (5) the ability to benefit from Mednow's national marketing campaigns, and (6) access to use some of the Mednow's pharmacy equipment.

About Mednow

With the Mednow app (Apple | Android | web browser) or by calling 1-855-MEDNOW-1 (1-855-633-6691) Mednow patients — including busy parents juggling multiple prescriptions, caregivers, and seniors — can interact with pharmacists for things like medication reviews, care plans and consultations. Mednow patient’s vital prescription medications are delivered fast and free, often the same day depending on location. Refills arrive automatically. Over-the-counter medications and supplements also ship free when accompanying a prescription delivery.

Mednow patients can also easily view their full medication history and receive automatic prescription refills.

Mednow’s PillSmart™ makes daily medications and supplements easy to take and hard to forget. PillSmart safely packages medications into easy to open individual packs, each printed with the contents, date and time of the next dose. This helps ensure patients don’t forget their important medications and supplements and helps eliminate accidental double-dosing. Mednow also offers Karie, an automatic medication dispenser that organizes, schedules, and delivers medication with the touch of a button.

