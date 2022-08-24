LendFriend and VA Claims Insider Launch LendHero to Support Veterans in the Homebuying Process

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LendFriend Home Loans, an Austin-based mortgage lending company, announced today the launch of LendHero, an affiliate of LendFriend built specifically to help veterans, active-duty military members and their families navigate the complex homebuying process. LendHero is a collaboration between LendFriend and executives at VA Claims Insider, an Austin-based consulting group that specializes in helping veterans improve access to and navigate their benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

LendHero will combine LendFriend’s reputation for customer service and deep lending expertise with VA Claims Insider’s years of experience working with veterans to establish and improve their disability ratings. LendHero will work directly with the veteran and military community to provide guidance, support and exceptional customer service to help find and finance their dream homes.

“It’s been part of our mission since day one to support the military community with best-in-class service and expertise. While veterans and their families have access to a variety of tools and resources, they’re often left with little assistance in the homebuying process, which makes navigating the already complex system that much more difficult,” said Eric Bernstein, president and co-founder of LendFriend. “We’re grateful to have found a partner who shares those values. Together as LendHero, we will assist and support even more veterans and their families to build a better, more efficient homebuying experience they can trust.”

Due to special qualifying and appraisal rules for VA loans, veterans are likely losing bidding wars to offers using conventional or all-cash financing options in today’s real estate market. Those veterans that are able to buy their home with a VA loan are unfortunately paying high origination fees and receiving lackluster service. LendHero is looking to bring a new approach to the VA loan market.

“LendHero is the culmination of the years of work VA Claims Insider and LendFriend have put into supporting military families,” said Josh Leggett, chief corporate development officer at VA Claims Insider and branch manager of LendHero. “VA Claims Insider has a proven reputation for helping veterans navigate claims and improving their disability ratings through the VA. Once they take that step, many veterans naturally want to achieve the same dream everyone else wants: owning their own home. LendHero is the natural evolution of our mission to support veterans when they come home. We’re incredibly proud to partner with LendFriend to prioritize veterans in our community.”

VA Claims Insider is an Austin-based education and consulting company built on empowering veterans to navigate their benefits. VA Claims Insider’s primary function is to assist veterans in applying for and improving their disability ratings from the VA. Under their guidance, more than 20,000 veterans have increased their disability ratings, with an average rating increase of 30%, helping those who served access millions of additional dollars.

LendHero will initially launch in Texas and Florida, with plans to expand to serve veterans across the United States.

To learn more about LendHero, visit www.lendherohomeloans.com.

About LendFriend

LendFriend, a DBA of American Financial Network Inc. (NMLS# 237341), is a mortgage lender that prioritizes customer service and an easy, pain-free home buying experience. LendFriend currently operates headquarters out of Austin, Texas. Founded in Austin in 2018 by brothers Eric and Michael Bernstein, LendFriend has helped more than 25,000 people find the mortgage that’s right for them. For more information, visit lendfriendhomeloans.com.