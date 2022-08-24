Nextbase Dash Cams Serves as Official Dash Cam Partner for Grubhub Safety Program

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextbase Dash Cams, the world’s most advanced, most-awarded and best-selling dash cam brand, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Grubhub, a leading online food ordering and delivery platform, to enhance safety and security for drivers. The announcement comes as a direct response to a recent safety survey fielded by Grubhub, in which one of drivers’ top requests was a dash cam support program offering the safety and security of a clear record of events on the road. Nextbase has developed a bespoke platform to allow seamless integration into Grubhub’s driver base.

“Grubhub strives to provide drivers with a convenient and safe way to earn money on their own terms, and we are constantly innovating to provide new tools and safety features that improve the driver experience,” said Laura Gorski, safety risk and regulation logistics manager for Grubhub. “We are proud to respond to drivers’ request for a dash cam program through a partnership with Nextbase, which is the industry’s standard-bearer when it comes to reliability and innovation at attractive price points. And we look forward to building upon this partnership through future efforts to increase driver safety based on the feedback we get from our partners on the ground.”

Following successful pilots in Phoenix, Boston, Denver and San Francisco, Nextbase is expanding its partnership with Grubhub into three of the company’s largest markets: New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. In total, Nextbase will now bring special discounted pricing on a range of award-winning dash cams and accessory rear camera modules to tens of thousands of drivers nationwide.

“We’re on a mission to make the Grubhub driver’s job safer and easier, so they can maximize their earning potential and help facilitate an essential role in the nation's busy schedule. That means making roads safer and more secure for all. The partnership with Grubhub is a validator of Nextbase’s product, service and technology,” said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. “The drivers now have an extra layer of confidence while on the road, protecting them from unforeseen incidents with the video evidence to prove they’re not at fault; potentially saving them thousands of dollars on insurance. Plus, life saving features like Emergency SOS while navigating unfamiliar roads and neighborhoods, and the always-on surveillance of Intelligent Parking Mode offering drivers protection while leaving their car unattended, are revolutionary innovations that will help us achieve our common goal. We are pleased that Grubhub has selected Nextbase as its official dash cam partner, adding to our credentials in the fast moving gig economy and fleet space.”

For the exclusive partnership with Grubhub, drivers will benefit from a bespoke product offering on Nextbase’s Series 2 range. To further Nextbase’s commitment to making the lives of Grubhub drivers easier, Nextbase will be providing a discounted professional dash cam installation program through its largest retail partner, Best Buy. Drivers will have access to Best Buy’s nationwide network of Geek Squad installation bays where they can ensure their product is working properly and obtain proper training on the world’s most innovative dash cams.

To learn more about the Nextbase x Grubhub partnerships visit www.Nextbase.com/Grubhub. For more corporate, retailer partners and product offerings, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/.

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with an averaged 68% market share across Europe and currently leads the dash cam category in North America. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers experienced in the rigorous testing and certification requirements of that industry, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, bringing a new level of in-vehicle technology to high-quality dash cams. Nextbase is available in 18 countries and more than 15,000 retail locations worldwide and offers a broad range of solutions for consumer, fleet and automotive manufacturers including Lexus, Toyota, Hyundai and more. More than 8,100 retail locations in the United States and Canada include Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Sam’s Club and Walmart. Nextbase is also the official dash cam of Grubhub, a leading online food ordering and delivery platform, and is currently available to couriers in Boston, Denver and San Francisco. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

ABOUT GRUBHUB:

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), a leading global online food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.