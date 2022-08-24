Huron Capital Completes the Sale of Pueblo Mechanical & Controls

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading middle-market private equity firm, Huron Capital (“Huron”), announced that it has sold a majority interest in Pueblo Mechanical & Controls (“Pueblo”), a premier commercial HVAC and plumbing services company, to OMERS Private Equity (“OMERS”).

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Pueblo is a provider of HVAC and plumbing installation, maintenance, retrofit and repair services to customers in multiple end markets, including education, municipal, industrial, commercial and healthcare.

Recognizing notable secular trends in the industry and leveraging its network and experience in other facility services investments, Huron partnered with seasoned industry veteran Dan Bueschel to pursue an ExecFactor buy-and-build strategy in commercial HVAC and plumbing in the Sun Belt and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States.

Scott Hauncher, Partner at Huron said, “We acquired Pueblo because we believed demand for HVAC repair and installation services would increase and the sector was ripe for consolidation. Since then, regional population growth, aging infrastructure, energy efficiency and sustainability have driven demand for Pueblo’s services.”

Since Huron’s initial investment in 2017, Pueblo has made significant investments in people, technology, and corporate infrastructure, including the development of a deliberate regionally focused M&A program. Over the past several years, Pueblo experienced strong organic growth and completed 16 acquisitions becoming a premier, scalable, enterprise-level platform across the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions. These efforts resulted in a greater than four-fold increase in revenue and EBITDA transforming Pueblo from a single state HVAC operator to a leading super-regional provider of technical services in five states poised to continue its growth strategy under OMERS ownership.

Dan Bueschel, CEO of Pueblo said, "We have a clear focus to become one of the largest independent technical services operators in the US by leveraging a scalable platform with an experienced and aligned management team. Due in large part to the investments we made in the systems and team, in addition to leveraging Huron’s demonstrated M&A playbook, we executed and integrated numerous acquisitions including six in 2022 alone.”

Huron’s Hauncher said, "We have been extremely proud to support Dan and his team over the last five years. Under Dan’s leadership, Pueblo is poised for continued expansion through M&A, and we look forward to following their success under OMERS’ ownership."

The sale of Pueblo is Huron Capital’s fourth platform exit in the last twelve months.

Moelis & Company served as financial advisor and Perkins Coie LLP served as legal advisor to Huron and Pueblo.

