CenterOak Partners Forms Residential Lawn Services Platform

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CenterOak Partners LLC (“CenterOak”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, today announced the formation of Turf Masters Lawn Care Services, Inc. (“Turf Masters Lawn Care Services” or the “Company”), a residential lawn services platform created through the combination of three leading providers: Turf Masters Lawncare, LLC (“Turf Masters”), All Turf Holdings, LLC (“All Turf”), and Green Group Holdings, LLC (“Green Group”). As part of the transaction, the existing owners and management teams will continue to be active and will have an equity interest in the Company. Andy Kadrich, the founder of Turf Masters, will lead the Company as CEO. CenterOak’s investment will provide capital to support the growth of the newly formed entity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Turf Masters Lawn Care Services provides recurring lawn, tree, and shrub care services to over 100,000 customers annually, helping homeowners maximize turf and soil health through fertilization, seeding, aeration, weed control and exterior pest programs. Turf Masters Lawn Care Services differentiates itself through a passion for quality lawn care work and through high levels of customer service, meaningful investment in application equipment, and fostering a culture that provides significant benefits, skill development, and opportunities for employees. The Company currently operates over 20 branches across 10 states and plans to grow organically and through add-on acquisitions.

“Turf Masters, All Turf, and Green Group are high performing, leading residential lawn businesses led by strong local management teams focused on best-in-class customer service,” said Jason Sutherland, Co-Managing Partner of CenterOak. “CenterOak has a long history of partnering with talented teams to support rapid growth in highly fragmented industries. We look forward to expanding the Company’s customer base, increasing service offerings, and recruiting additional strong local market leaders to join our new platform.”

“We are excited to have CenterOak’s resources and experience supporting our family-owned business in this next phase of growth,” said Andy Kadrich, CEO and founder of Turf Masters. “With CenterOak’s support, we have an opportunity to scale quickly by investing in our existing markets and by acquiring passionate, talented and customer service-focused operators in the residential lawn services industry.”

About Turf Masters Lawn Care Services, Inc.

Turf Masters Lawn Care Services, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For additional information, please visit https://tmlawncareservices.com/

About CenterOak Partners LLC

CenterOak Partners LLC is a private equity firm with a focus on making control-oriented investments in middle market companies organized or operating in the United States. The Firm specializes in three key industry sectors: Industrial Growth, Consumer, and Business Services. Based in Dallas, Texas, the CenterOak team has a strong history of creating significant value through operational improvements. CenterOak and its Partners have managed over $2.4 billion of equity capital commitments and have completed more than 100 transactions, representing over $7.5 billion in value. For additional information, please visit www.centeroakpartners.com