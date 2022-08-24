Mary Kay Inc. Talks Conservation, Sustainability, and Corporate Responsibility During TNC Oceans Panel

Dr. Lizzie McLeod, The Nature Conservancy’s Global Reef Lead, moderated the panel focusing on how women leaders from all over the world are rising to the challenge and leading efforts to restore the health of our oceans. (Credit: The Nature Conservancy)

With the support of partners such as Mary Kay Inc., The Nature Conservancy has established strong country programs while also growing trusted partnerships with local communities, businesses, and governments. (Photo Credit: Tim Calver)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mary Kay Inc., a global advocate for corporate sustainability and stewardship, has long been on the frontlines of the fight to protect our oceans. Recently, representatives from the brand participated in Making Waves: Women Leaders in Ocean Conservation, a virtual panel hosted by The Nature Conservancy, the global environmental nonprofit whose goal is to create a world where people and nature can thrive.

During the event, panelists discussed how women leaders from across the globe are spearheading efforts to restore the health of our oceans—but more must be done. Other key themes included the empowerment, education, and motivation of the next generation along with the importance of local leadership.

Other panelists joining Mary Kay included:

Dr. Lizzie Mcleod , Global Reefs Lead, The Nature Conservancy

, Global Reefs Lead, The Nature Conservancy Dr. Sherry Constantine , Director of the Eastern Caribbean Program, The Nature Conservancy

, Director of the Eastern Caribbean Program, The Nature Conservancy Robyn James , Gender and Equity Advisor in Asia Pacific, The Nature Conservancy

, Gender and Equity Advisor in Asia Pacific, The Nature Conservancy Selina N. Leem , Climate warrior and poet from the Marshall Islands

, Climate warrior and poet from the Marshall Islands Jennifer Morris, CEO, The Nature Conservancy

“Elevating and supporting ocean and climate champions globally is an essential way we tackle the dual biodiversity and climate crisis," said Dr. Lizzie Mcleod, The Nature Conservancy’s Global Reef Lead. “Additionally, increasing women’s ability to participate in and lead ocean conservation and climate action ensures projects better address the needs of communities, are more sustainable and more equitable, and create a win-win for people and nature.”

Mary Kay understands any threat to the health of our oceans is an existential threat to us all and we are committed to working with other leaders in this space to make a difference.

To read more about Mary Kay’s commitment to sustainability, visit marykayglobal.com/sustainability and download Mary Kay’s global sustainability strategy: Enriching Lives Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.

About The Nature Conservancy (TNC)

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters, and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably, and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Mary Kay Inc.

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty company in 1963 with one goal: enriching women’s lives. That dream has blossomed into a multibillion-dollar company with millions of independent sales force members in nearly 40 countries. As an entrepreneurship development company, Mary Kay is committed to empowering women on their journey through education, mentorship, advocacy, networking, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in enriching lives today for a sustainable tomorrow, partnering with organizations from around the world focusing on promoting business excellence, supporting cancer research, advancing gender equality, protecting survivors of domestic abuse, beautifying our communities, and encouraging children to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com, find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter.