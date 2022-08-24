Current Selects Vertex Innovative Solutions, Inc. for Its Partner in Upstate New York

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Current™ selects Vertex Innovative Solutions, Inc. as its new representative in upstate New York for its HLI, GLI and Forum Brands effective September 1st.

Vertex Innovative Solutions, Inc. has been serving customers in upstate New York since 1960. The company offers sales and support for Lighting and Controls products through five physical locations, Syracuse, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Elmira.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Vertex,” said Chip Taylor, Chief Commercial Officer at Current. “They have extensive history with our brands and with their talented sales team, I am confident we will be able to bring best in class service to our mutual customers in the region.”

Bill Snow, Principal Vertex Innovative Solutions, Inc. said, “We are excited to bring Current’s brands to our customers. Current brings over 140 years of lighting and controls innovation, proven quality, and now with the recent acquisition of Hubbell’s C&I Lighting business, an impressive breadth and depth of products.”

“The new vision of the leadership team at Current to provide innovation is remarkable. We believe our ability to deliver value to our customers will absolutely improve due this new partnership,” added Benjamin Hagan, Principal Vertex Innovative Solutions, Inc.

About Current

At Current, we are Always On and working to improve lives with the industry’s most expansive portfolio of sustainable advanced lighting and intelligent controls that reliably meet our customers’ needs. Learn more at CurrentLighting.com