Yosh.AI Named Certified Delivery Partner for UJET and Google Cloud Contact Center Platform

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UJET, Inc., the world’s most advanced cloud contact center platform, today announced Yosh.AI as the latest Certified Delivery Partner (CDP). As a delivery partner, Yosh.AI will offer and deploy UJET and Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade, AI-powered cloud contact center solution globally.

“As demand for our AI-powered contact center technology continues to surge, welcoming Yosh.AI as a CDP positions us to help more enterprises integrate conversational AI into their operational business processes,” said Vasili Triant, COO of UJET. “Yosh.AI will enable brands to transform and elevate how they serve customers and ensure the best experience possible.”

UJET and Google’s partnership expands Google’s Contact Center AI solution suite and provides a more unified and intelligent technology experience for contact centers. Powered by an award-winning, one-of-its-kind architecture, UJET delivers the most modern, innovative CX technology in the market. UJET’s CDP program invites qualified third parties to apply for certification and directly provide Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) implementation to end customers.

“The last few years have accelerated companies' openness to implementing automation and AI solutions,” said Katarzyna (Kasia) Dorsey, Founder and CEO of Yosh.AI. “We’ve seen the readiness of enterprises to implement AI-assisted customer interactions, especially in the areas of e-commerce and online communication, as well as a surge in demand for greater customer responsiveness and experiences in retail, banking, insurance and healthcare.”

As a delivery partner of choice for the UJET and Google CCAI solution, Yosh.AI brings new insights and ability to re-invent communication between companies and their clients through conversational AI. Yosh.AI helps enterprises implement automation into their communication streams using speech recognition and speech synthesis, as well as natural language processing (NLP). Its collaborative and flexible approach helps customers leverage the full power of AI and automation to maximize revenue, improve operational efficiency, and deliver powerful customer experiences.

UJET’s CDP certification is a rigorous training program that enables consultants like Yosh.AI to successfully manage, implement and train users on ujet.cx’s CCaaS and complementary solutions. Companies are considered based on their existing Google CCAI partnership, geographic coverage, language skills and existing customer relationships in ujet.cx’s target markets.

Learn more about the Certified Delivery Partner Program by visiting https://ujet.cx/delivery-partners.

