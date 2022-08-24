Moving iMage Technologies Announces New CineQC SaaS Customer

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) ("MiT"), a leading digital cinema technology company, today announced that National Amusements, Inc. (“National Amusements”), an international cinema operator, will utilize the CineQC Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform throughout its North American circuit.

“We’re very excited to have such a distinguished brand as National Amusements become a CineQC SaaS client,” said Francois Godfrey, vice president of business development and sales at MiT. “National Amusements operates 806 screens globally, including 291 in North America. Our CineQC SaaS platform will enable them to control and monitor many essential operational functions on-site or remotely. The potential for productivity improvements and efficiencies gained by using CineQC are material, with customers expected to realize a significant ROI within the first twelve months of use. We see tremendous growth potential for CineQC in North America and internationally.”

“We are excited to bring the CineQC technology to our theaters,” said Paul Valerio, vice president operations, National Amusements. “We know this new system will help us effectively monitor our cinemas and maintain operational records with great efficiency, and it has been a pleasure working with the team at Moving iMage Technologies to help launch the new SaaS platform.”

CineQC SaaS platform utilizes secure Near-field communication (NFC) “Area Tags” to link places, people, smart equipment and time with roles, responsibilities and tasks. Using NFC-enabled tablets, users are alerted to engage with specific Area Tags. Once scanned, the appropriate checklists and equipment controls are presented to each particular user or user group. The CineQC platform provides customizable checklists, equipment telemetry and incident documentation with centralized custom reports that enable quality assurance, staff management, inventory control and back-office analytics. Additionally, the platform enables remote access to control audio, video, lighting and HVAC systems in auditoriums, kitchens, lobbies and perimeters through an intuitive user interface. As a result, CineQC provides both operational excellence and litigation mitigation in one software system.

About Moving iMage Technologies

MOVING iMAGE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry. We sell proprietary products, which we design and manufacture in-house, and are developing, introducing, and supporting a wide range of disruptive technologies that will bring SaaS and subscription-based products. Our Caddy brand of proprietary products is a leading provider of proprietary cup holders, trays, and other products to entertainment and sports venues. Based in Fountain Valley, California, our 28,000 sq. ft. facility is home to our corporate offices, engineering & manufacturing, distribution, integration, and service and support divisions. Our strategic location is augmented by a global network of service partners & OEM manufacturers. For more information, visit www.movingimagetech.com.

About National Amusements, Inc.

National Amusements is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.