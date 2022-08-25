Philadelphia Eagles Announce TicketManager as Team’s Ticket Management Partner

PHILADELPHIA & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Philadelphia Eagles and TicketManager, a global leader in the event and guest experience industry, have agreed on a multi-year deal that will make them the team’s ticket management partner. As part of the new agreement, TicketManager will provide complimentary service to all Eagles corporate season and premium ticket holders, corporate partners, and corporate suite holders, by leveraging Ticketmaster's tools to assist with responsible corporate re-sale.

“We are always searching for new ways to further strengthen our relationship with Eagles fans, corporate partners, and ticket buyers,” said Brian Napoli, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “This is an exciting opportunity to partner with a respected industry leader that specializes in world-class customer service and cutting-edge technology. We believe TicketManager’s expertise will help revolutionize the way our corporate ticket members manage their accounts in a seamless and efficient way.”

Eagles corporate ticket members will be provided with free access to the TicketManager platform for all of their ticket inventory needs in the Greater Philadelphia market. They will be able to seamlessly manage their tickets and monitor usage in real time through reports that track each transfer, the accounts receiving them, and whether they were scanned at the venue.

In addition, ticket members will be able to recapture the value of any unused tickets through TicketManager's exclusive partnership with Ticketmaster to sell excess inventory. With All Access re-sale, customers will have access to automatic pricing tools to ensure their tickets are reflective of the market value re-sold with Ticketmaster.

"Managing the process of selling tickets can be cumbersome and error prone for companies," said Troy Tutt, Head of Partnerships for TicketManager. "To have the iconic Philadelphia Eagles as our first NFL partner in corporate ticket management is a signal to the industry the game has changed. Teams are working together with corporate partners like never before and forward-thinking franchises like the Eagles blazing the path for the future of corporate tickets and sponsorship," added Tutt.

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time. TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA. TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.