EasyPost Launches Reliable Next-Day Last-Mile Solution Swyft

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a leading multi-carrier shipping API provider, and Swyft, a last-mile solutions provider, have announced a partnership that enables U.S. and Canadian shippers in major cities to access Swyft’s reliable and scalable last-mile solutions on the EasyPost platform.

Swyft offers customers a simple way to ship next-day with best-in-class reliability, competitive pricing, and easy integration. With a 98% on-time delivery rate and network of professional couriers, customers can rest assured their packages will meet delivery deadlines even as volume scales.

“Swyft is delighted to offer a reliable courier network to EasyPost users,” said Daniel Wang, Director of Marketplace. “Users can now access the regional courier network across major metros easily.”

According to EasyPost VP of Carrier Partnerships, Richard Metzler, “Swyft provides shippers with a real solution to meet rising customer expectations and we are thrilled to add them to our growing list of expert carriers.” Metzler went on to say, “They will be a great asset to our customers who need reliable and affordable next-day delivery.”

With Swyft now available in the EasyPost API, shippers can access an affordable, reliable, and scalable next-day last-mile delivery in major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Swyft

As a leader in the last-mile industry, Swyft offers affordable one-day delivery that is trusted by leading e-commerce brands and fulfillment providers. By attentively managing the performance of professional regional and local couriers, Swyft is able to offer low rates without compromising on service speed or quality. Through a single integration, shippers have access to Swyft’s expansive service areas in multiple major metros across North America. For more information, go to useswyft.com and follow them on LinkedIn.