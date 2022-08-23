Asia Pacific Perfume & Deodorants Market Report 2022: Growing Popularity of Premium and Luxury Perfumes & Deodorants and the Adoption of Aggressive Marketing Strategies Driving Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Asia Pacific Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Type (Perfumes {Eau de Cologne, Eau de Parfum and Eau de Toilette} and Deodorants {Gas and Non-Gas}) By Packaging, By Sales Channel, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific perfumes & deodorants market is projected to grow with an impressive double-digit CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. With the growth of the working women population, the demand for personal grooming products is witnessing massive demand from all over the globe.

The market is driven by the growing popularity of premium and luxury perfumes & deodorants and the adoption of aggressive marketing strategies by the market players. Market players are launching organic perfumes & deodorants and are developing products based on the end-user preferences. They are also using online platforms to reach remote locations and expand their consumer base. The rise in the per capita income of the consumers, the entry of new market players, and innovation in packaging techniques are further expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Asia Pacific Perfumes & Deodorants market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Asia Pacific Perfumes & Deodorants Market, By Type:

Perfumes

Eau de Cologne

Eau de Parfum

Eau de Toilette

Deodorants

Gas

Non-Gas

Asia Pacific Perfumes & Deodorants Market, By Packaging:

Below 50 ml

50-100 ml

101-150 ml

151-200 ml

Above 200 ml

Asia Pacific Perfumes & Deodorants Market, By Sales Channel:

Traditional Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Asia Pacific Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Country:

India

China

Japan

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

Malaysia

Vietnam

Singapore

Indonesia

Thailand

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Perfumes and Deodorants Market

5. Voice of Customer

6. Asia Pacific Perfumes and Deodorants Market Outlook

7. Asia Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Market Trends & Developments

9. Market Dynamics

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Revlon

Firmenich International SA

Estee Lauder Asia Pacific Limited

L'Oreal Group

Christian Dior Couture

Giorgio Armani Hong Kong Limited

Unilever Asia Private Ltd

Procter & Gamble Asia

Church & Dwight, Co, Inc

Godrej Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1z19w