Adela Technologies Strengthens Managed Security Services Leveraging CoreSite’s Hybrid IT Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), today announced Adela Technologies, a Maryland-based managed security service provider (MSSP), delivers secure, hosted solutions to its diverse clientele utilizing CoreSite’s hybrid IT environment that combines compliant colocation with native onramps to leading cloud providers.

With a customer base ranging from small businesses to government entities such as the Department of Defense (DoD), Adela requires a highly secure, flexible cloud environment to provide its commercial customers with DevSecOps, managed cloud and VMware hybrid cloud environments. Recognizing that not all workloads are appropriate or cost effective to host in the public cloud, CoreSite built a high-performance hybrid IT solution that seamlessly integrates scalable colocation and public cloud to optimize workload placement and help clients execute their digital transformation strategies.

Adela chose to deploy its physical servers in CoreSite’s VA1 data center, which provides multi-layered physical security and hardened construction to address intense security requirements of its customers and compliance levels that support FISMA and FedRAMP deployments. The MSSP leveraged CoreSite’s infrastructure to build a multi-tenant cloud to support its customers’ production and non-production workloads with a security focus and deliver the flexibility and FedRAMP readiness it requires to accredit its DevSecOps environment for the DoD.

“At Adela Technologies, we support our customers’ digital journeys and cloud-emerging technology requirements while enabling them to focus on their core business objectives rather than their underlying infrastructure,” said Fred Evans, Chief Operating Officer for Adela. “CoreSite’s hybrid IT solutions allow us to use a single provider to support diverse workload requirements that encompass both colocation and public cloud environments. By simplifying this integration, we can dedicate more time to building solutions that support our clients’ business objectives.”

To support production workloads, Adela also leverages CoreSite’s native cloud onramps to securely integrate with applications running in AWS using direct low-latency interconnections. As a result, Adela was able to architect a dedicated environment in AWS to support clients who cannot operate in a shared environment.

“CoreSite has on-net connectivity to all the major cloud providers including AWS, Microsoft, Google, Oracle, IBM and Alibaba. Through these native onramps, CoreSite provides customers like Adela secure network connectivity and seamless integration to leading cloud providers that enables high-performance hybrid cloud architectures. CoreSite’s scalable data center campuses and cloud onramps position Adela to rapidly deploy workloads in the most appropriate locations to balance security, costs and flexibility,” said Brian Eichman, Vice President of Solution Architecture for CoreSite. “Native access also supports forward-looking, strategic initiatives by enabling our customers to seamlessly broaden their reaches—locally, nationally or globally—through multiple cloud providers.”

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

