HealthTeam Advantage Integrates Bamboo Health’s Pings Solution to Strengthen Provider Collaboration and Improve Patient Outcomes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bamboo Health™, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, today announced that HealthTeam Advantage (HTA), the business name of Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc., has integrated Bamboo Health’s Pings™ solution. The Pings rollout delivers real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications for HTA’s 15,000 North Carolina PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plan members.

HTA is a subsidiary of Cone Health, a not-for-profit healthcare network that first utilized Pings to better manage patient care journeys and improve health outcomes in 2017. With this implementation, the Medicare Advantage plan will build on its mission to improve the health and well-being of its members through a commitment to personalized service, quality, and healthcare. Through the utilization of Pings, HTA receives real-time e-notifications whenever patients experience care events, enabling the company to scale how it manages its PPO and HMO patient populations. Whether a patient is at a hospital, post-acute facility, or presents at the emergency department, the solution alerts payers and providers of their patient’s status in real time. This allows them to intervene and connect with care team members before a patient receives treatment, or to schedule follow-up appointments in a timely manner.

“Bamboo Health is providing HealthTeam Advantage with insights into the real-time health status of all of our members, whether they’re receiving care in Greensboro or in one of the seven surrounding counties we serve,” said Nancy Truver, vice president of care and utilization management services. “By integrating Pings, we are elevating healthcare provider awareness into patient health statuses, which results in more informed and complete patient care. Furthermore, we’re supporting our organization’s vision to be the leading Medicare Advantage plan dedicated to exceptional, personalized, and caring experiences.”

In addition to the real-time data insights Pings provides, the solution will also drive the automation of key utilization management (UM) functions. For example, Pings will be integrated into HTA’s UM tool to automatically enable prior authorizations. In turn, this will streamline processes for both staff of HTA and members receiving care. The other Pings use cases include enabling more informed care encounters, increasing member engagement, and providing real-time visibility into care transitions. These capabilities help HTA ensure the best possible outcome for all members.

“The ADT e-notifications that Bamboo Health’s Pings solution offers help coordinate care and services, especially for those patients with increasingly complex health care needs, by equipping all of a patient’s care providers with real-time awareness of high-value healthcare moments, such as admission and discharge from the emergency department, hospitals, post-acute facilities, and more,” explained Rob Cohen, chief executive officer of Bamboo Health.

To learn more about how Bamboo Health’s Pings solution provides advanced, real-time alerts that improve patient outcomes, please visit www.bamboohealth.com/solutions/pings.

About Bamboo Health

Bamboo Health is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, Bamboo Health’s technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 8,000 post-acute facilities, 25,000+ pharmacies, 32 health plans, 50 state governments, and over 1 million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, Bamboo Health impacts over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.bamboohealth.com to learn more.

About HealthTeam Advantage

Care N’ Care Insurance Company of North Carolina, Inc. (CNC-NC) dba HealthTeam Advantage (HTA) is a health insurance plan founded in 2016 in Greensboro, N.C. HTA offers Medicare Advantage plans to eligible Medicare beneficiaries in certain counties in North Carolina and is committed to the health and well-being of its members and communities. HTA offers medical and prescription drug benefits, dental, vision, hearing, as well as personalized customer service. Learn more at HealthTeamAdvantage.com.