Arc Home LLC Selects Tavant to Launch Advanced Wholesale And Correspondent Lending Platforms to Enhance Customer Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, today announced that Arc Home LLC (Arc Home), a full-service residential lender and servicer, operating in the wholesale, correspondent, and retail origination channels, has chosen Tavant to accelerate their digital transformation strategy. A national lender and leader providing a full array of mortgage solutions, Arc Home places customer experience as its priority, and part of that experience is dependent on efficient processes.

Brokers and correspondent lenders demand and deserve an excellent service experience and need partners that offer a complete array of loan products to satisfy the needs of the full spectrum of borrowers they serve. Arc Home plans to expand its lending business using FinXperience, Tavant's intuitive platform of point-of-sale experiences. FinXperience, a VΞLOX product, implementable across all lending channels, including retail, wholesale, and correspondent, will empower Arc Home's customers with seamless digital lending experiences and the tools they need to be self-sufficient.

"Given Tavant’s depth of features, speed to market, and deep mortgage industry experience, Arc Home found Tavant’s VΞLOX solution to be the superior option. Enhancing the Arc Home Portal further supports our commitment to growing market share in our broker and correspondent channels," said Katherine Gardner, Chief Production Officer of Arc Home. “Tavant stood out because of FinXperience Broker's track record in assisting mortgage lenders to succeed in the Third-Party Origination space. With Tavant, we aim to continue Arc Home's tradition of providing innovative financial products in the residential lending market with superior customer service.”

Unlike others, Arc Home has a unique position of having a wide array of proprietary Non-QM and Non-Agency products. The Arc Access Non-QM line of products allows Arc Home to better and more responsibly serve customers' needs by filling a market void where borrowers cannot obtain traditional agency loans.

“Tavant is assisting Arc Home LLC with FinXperience, a component of the VΞLOX suite, which will provide a seamless digital lending process with improved loan fulfillment efficiencies to its growing network of brokers," said Hassan Rashid, Chief Revenue Officer at Tavant. “Our goal has been to help our clients create value for their customers and partners (and Third-Party Originators) and implement growth strategies. In the current market situation, we are helping ARC Home provide non-QM loan products to the market through their Third-Party Originators, which streamlines application intake and submission, digitizes the loan file that optimizes loan fulfillment, and eventually helps ARC Home improve conversion, cut down on cycle times, and improve on their loan margins. VΞLOX delivers best-in-class lender and borrower experiences, and Tavant will continue to accelerate loan manufacturing and improve loan quality for mortgage lenders like Arc Home.”

In addition to FinXperience Broker, Tavant will also launch FinXperience Correspondent, both Delegated and Non-Delegated, at Arc Home.

As a leading Fintech software and solutions provider for more than 20 years, Tavant proactively anticipates customer needs and adjusts accordingly to provide the right configurable solutions. Arc Home LLC joins Tavant's growing customer base, which originates one out of every three loans in the United States. Tavant's VΞLOX product suite, which now includes Touchless LendingTM, maximizes data-driven decision-making to solve even the most complex lender and borrower challenges.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent lending enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration.

About Arc Home LLC

Arc Home is a full-service lender and servicer whose mission is to provide customers with a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions with an emphasis on specialty products. Placing customer service and satisfaction as the number one priority, Arc Home provides a top-tier staff of knowledgeable and friendly team members who excel at providing efficient, successful loan services with competitive pricing. Learn more at: https://business.archomellc.com/