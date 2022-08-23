Gary Huntley, Former Entergy Executive, Joins AiDash Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiDash, a leading provider of satellite and AI-powered operations, maintenance, and sustainability solutions, today announced the appointment of Gary Huntley, former Vice President of Distribution Services for Entergy, to its advisory board. Huntley brings more than 30 years experience at industry titans, Entergy and Chevron.

“With US Department of Energy data showing weather-related power outages increasing 67% since 2000, Gary has timely and unparalleled executive experience in vegetation management and direct operations throughout some of the worst storms in history,” says Abhishek Singh, co-founder and CEO of AiDash. “His first-hand insights will shape the roadmap for our climate tech solutions that are transforming the utility industry’s climate resiliency for the grid, system hardening investments, and post-storm restoration. We will continue to drive toward fewer power outages and customer interruptions, with improved SAIDI and SAIFI indices for our customers. Gary’s real-world experience is already embedded in our AiDash Disaster and Disruption Management System (DDMS), which we launched at DISTRIBUTECH in May 2022.”

AiDash’s advisory board includes industry leaders with extensive, deep-domain expertise and substantial operational experience. They shape the company’s clean-technology, industry solutions by identifying industry challenges and influencing breakthrough solutions. Huntley will advise on the company’s strategic direction on product development and go-to-market plans in vegetation management and disaster planning and recovery.

“At Entergy, I was driven to get prompt, precise information to quickly analyze field conditions and develop solutions that increased reliability and operational safety. Prompt data and agile solutions are powerful in responding to continual vegetation management challenges and extraordinary disasters. I experienced over a dozen storms, including Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Zeta, and Ida in recent years,” says Huntley. “AiDash’s satellite and AI technology already gives utilities unprecedented agility and cost-effective solutions for managing vegetation and disasters. I’m working with the product teams to implement comprehensive, satellite-powered storm management processes, optimize disaster risk mitigation, strengthen grid hardening, and more.”

The AiDash advisory board is complemented by a newly created team of in-house evangelists, including ISA-certified arborists and other specialists hired directly from leading utilities like PG&E, Oncor, Exelon BGE, and National Grid, with advanced certifications, who will apply their mastery to develop data-driven approaches to vegetation management, wildfire mitigation, storm hardening, storm risk mitigation, grid resiliency, pipeline integrity, and sustainability.

About AiDash

AiDash is an AI-first vertical SaaS company on a mission to transform operations, maintenance, and sustainability in industries with geographically distributed assets by using satellites and AI at scale. With access to a continual, near real-time stream of critical data, utilities, energy, mining, and other core industries can make more informed decisions and build optimized long-term plans, all while reducing costs, improving reliability, and achieving sustainability goals. To learn more about how AiDash is helping core industries become more resilient, efficient, and sustainable, visit www.aidash.com.