BTG Pactual Strategic Capital Backs PSN Group, LLC with US$ 165 Million Partnership Commitment

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BTG Pactual Strategic Capital (“Strat Cap”) announced today that it has completed a US$ 165 million strategic commitment to PSN Group, LLC (“PSN”). Headquartered in Plano, TX, PSN is a high growth system of in-network ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals. Strat Cap is a strategy of BTG Pactual’s Tangible Assets Group (TAG) and sits within BTG Pactual Asset Management, with over US$ 100 billion in assets and commitments.1

Led by ASC industry veteran, Jordan Fowler (Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO), PSN’s business model emphasizes partnership with physicians in de novo development and repositioning of surgical facilities in the growing Texas and Florida markets. PSN’s surgical specialty focus includes orthopedics and spinal surgery.

James Frank, Head of BTG Pactual Strategic Capital, commented: “We are excited to partner with Jordan Fowler, Andy Johnston (President and COO) and the rest of the incredible management team and physician partners at PSN. We believe PSN is well positioned for significant organic growth within its Texas and Florida markets and are excited to support its business plan.”

James Frank, Justin Goldberg and Stephen Lurito will join the Board of Directors of PSN on behalf of BTG Pactual Strategic Capital.

Jordan Fowler said: “We welcome the Strat Cap team to PSN and look forward to having them on board as our value-added strategic partner as we continue PSN’s growth and development.”

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and McDermott Will & Emery LLP served as legal counsel and Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Strat Cap.

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP served as legal counsel and Huron Transaction Advisory LLC served as financial advisor to PSN.

About BTG Pactual Strategic Capital

Strat Cap is an opportunistic investment strategy focused on asset-oriented businesses. Strat Cap partners with sponsors, management teams and business owners with an aim to create value. Strat Cap is led by a seasoned investment team with relevant experience in private equity, credit and tangible assets. BTGPactual Tangible Assets Group, which has over US$ 5.2 billion in assets and commitments2, and is part of BTG Pactual Asset Management, with over US$ 100 billion in assets and commitments1. For more information, please visit http://www.btgstratcap.com.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the largest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. It has cemented its status as one of the most innovative sector players and has won numerous national and international awards3. The bank currently has more than 6,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England. For more information go to http://www.btgpactual.com.

About PSN Group, LLC

PSN is a privately held provider of surgical services through its network of surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers operating under the brand Legent Health. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, PSN aligns closely with physicians and payors to provide high quality, high value surgical care in a manner that prioritizes patient service and experience. For more information: https://www.legenthealth.com.