AGCO’s Fendt® and Luke Bryan Collaborate to Harvest Limited-Edition Popcorn and Support the National FFA Organization

Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn is available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin' Churro flavors. The limited supply of bags will be available for $5.00 at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, Aug. 25 on BoldlyGrownGoods.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Country music superstar Luke Bryan poses with bags of Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn early this summer while on his Tennessee farm. The limited supply of bags will be available for $5.00 at 12 p.m. Eastern, Thursday, Aug. 25 on BoldlyGrownGoods.com. Once supplies are sold, Fendt will donate $25,000 to Future Farmers of America. (Photo: Business Wire)

DULUTH, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, and country music superstar Luke Bryan will introduce on August 25 Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn, a limited-edition packaged snack made with the help of a few farmer friends from Merritt Pop Co.

When he isn’t performing sold-out concert tours, recording chart-topping anthems, or judging the longest-running music talent show on television, Luke Bryan can be found in the cab of his Fendt® 724 Vario® tractor on his Tennessee farm. As the summer winds down and autumn harvest nears, Fendt and Bryan are dropping this surprise collaboration that promises to be a major hit in its own right.

Available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin' Churro flavors, Boldly Grown Popcorn will be available for sale exclusively on BoldlyGrownGoods.com for $5.00 per bag (plus shipping) while supplies last. Fans can purchase popcorn beginning at 12 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 25.

“I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special,” Bryan said. “The strength, agility, precision, reliability, function, and comfort of my Fendt 724 Vario gives me the same confidence in the cab that I feel when I’m performing on the biggest stages. Hands down, it’s the perfect tractor for the job.”

Once the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, the premier youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.

“AGCO’s relationship with Luke Bryan and his Farm Tour really highlights the passion we share for putting farmers first,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president, and CEO. “AGCO is a strong supporter of FFA’s educational mission, and many of our employees – including myself – grew up in the organization. This is a fun opportunity for AGCO, Luke, and his fans to help FFA prepare tomorrow’s farming leaders.”

Fendt is an official sponsor of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, an annual outdoor concert series staged on actual farms throughout the country. In 2021, Fendt and Bryan produced “Rise Before Sunrise,” a digital video series featuring more than 20 mini-episodes on Fendt’s YouTube account that provided a glimpse into Bryan’s mind while he plowed his Tennessee farm field using his Fendt 724 Vario tractor.

For more information about Fendt, visit Fendt.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Fendt and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About Luke Bryan

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 29 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other Country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are over 18.9 billion and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans inclusive of 36 stadium concerts, Farm Tours, Spring Break shows, and seven sold-out ‘Crash My Playa’ destination concert events. The Georgia native is currently headlining his “Raised Up Right Tour.”

On Nov.9, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena 8:00-11:00 PM/EST on ABC. In 2023, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their sixth season as celebrity judges on ABC’s American Idol.

Follow Luke Bryan: LukeBryan.com Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube