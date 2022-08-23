New Product Introduction: REESE® Dual Cam™ II

PLYMOUTH, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded towing and trailering equipment, announced today the launch of its all-in-one towing solution, the REESE® Dual Cam™ II (part numbers: 66091, 66092, 66093). The newly redesigned, integrated weight distribution and sway control system is now available for purchase at REESE dealers nationwide, www.reeseprod.com, and automotive aftermarket e-commerce sites.

The Dual Cam II uses active sway control to help ensure some of the highest levels of towing safety. The stronger the sway force, the more the Dual Cam system works to stop it. Its unique design works continuously to help keep the trailer in a straight line behind the tow vehicle. As a result, drivers and their passengers alike experience safer towing, a more comfortable ride, and reduced noise.

Engineered for the three most popular weight ratings (6,000 lbs., 8,000 lbs., and 12,000 lbs. in gross trailer weight [GTW]), the Dual Cam II system is now easier than ever to install with a simple, no-drill installation. The redesigned system also features broader application coverage to work with today’s most popular trailer frames.

“ The Dual Cam II builds off the remarkable success and effectiveness of the original Dual Cam,” said Malorie Dyda, Product Manager of Heavy-Duty Products at Horizon Global. “ REESE has delivered the ultimate all-in-one weight distribution and sway control system, pro-actively helping to prevent trailer sway before it happens, thus providing a safer and more enjoyable towing experience. All the while, we simplified the installation process for installers and do-it-yourselfers with a ‘no drill, no chains’ set-up. It’s the perfect match for today’s lighter and taller trailer frames.”

The Dual Cam II―which does not interfere with parking or backing up a trailer―features the following:

An integrated weight distribution and sway control system for an all-in-one towing solution*

Fully automatic, active sway control system that helps force the trailer to stay straight behind the tow vehicle without resisting normal turning

An easy, quick, no-drill installation – the brackets just bolt over trailer frame

A pre-installed 2-5/16-inch hitch ball, torqued to proper specifications

Trunnion-style spring bars for greater strength and heightened ground clearance

Bolt-on brackets easily adjust to fit 4-inch to 7-inch trailer frames and work with both top- and bottom-mounted A-frame trailer couplers

Zinc plating for superior rust and corrosion resistance

A limited lifetime warranty

*Shank not included. Use of appropriately rated shank required.

The full Dual Cam II product line is listed below:

Weight Distribution with Dual Cam™ II Active Sway Control, 6,000 lbs. Capacity

Part Number: 66091

Gross Trailer Weight (GTW): Up to 6,000 lbs.

Maximum Tongue Weight (TW): 600 lbs.

Compatible Trailer Frame Height: 4" - 7"

Compatible Trailer Frame Width: 1-1/2" or 2"

More Information: https://www.reeseprod.com/product/66091_weight-distributing-kit-and-sway-control

Weight Distribution with Dual Cam™ II Active Sway Control, 8,000 lbs. Capacity

Part Number: 66092

Gross Trailer Weight (GTW): Up to 8,000 lbs.

Maximum Tongue Weight (TW): 800 lbs.

Compatible Trailer Frame Height: 4" - 7"

Compatible Trailer Frame Width: 1-1/2" or 2"

More Information: https://www.reeseprod.com/product/66092_weight-distributing-kit-and-sway-control

Weight Distribution with Dual Cam™ II Active Sway Control, 12,000 lbs. Capacity

Part Number: 66093

Gross Trailer Weight (GTW): Up to 12,000 lbs.

Maximum Tongue Weight (TW): 1,200 lbs.

Compatible Trailer Frame Height: 4" - 7"

Compatible Trailer Frame Width: 1-1/2" or 2"

More Information: https://www.reeseprod.com/product/66093_weight-distributing-kit-and-sway-control

Ever evolving to meet the towing market, the Dual Cam II joins REESE’s expansive portfolio of weight distribution hitch systems, including the REESE Pro Round Bar, the STEADi-FLEX®, and the Strait-Line® hitch. Choosing an applicable weight distribution system is heavily dependent on both the truck and trailer combination, and requires careful evaluation of several factors, including Tongue Weight (TW), Gross Trailer Weight (GTW), and height/width of trailer frame.

REESE is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative towing solutions. The REESE line includes an array of products, offering a complete line of fifth wheel hitches, pin box solutions, weight distribution systems, and towing accessories. When performance is the expectation, REESE is the brand of choice.

For more information, please visit www.reeseprod.com.

Check out the Dual Cam II highlight reel: https://bit.ly/dualcamII-video

About Horizon Global

Headquartered in Plymouth, MI, Horizon Global is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of a wide variety of high-quality, custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products in North America, Europe, and Africa. The Company serves automotive original equipment manufacturers, retailers, dealer networks, and the end consumer as the category leader in the automotive, leisure, and agricultural market segments. Horizon provides its customers with outstanding products and services that reflect the Company's commitment to market leadership, innovation, and operational excellence. The Company’s mission is to utilize forward-thinking technology to develop and deliver premium products for our customers, engage with our employees, and create value for our shareholders.

Horizon Global is home to some of the world’s most recognized brands in the towing and trailering industry, including Draw-Tite®, REESE®, Westfalia, BULLDOG®, Fulton®, and Tekonsha ®.

For more information, please visit www.horizonglobal.com.