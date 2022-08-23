First-Ever Fleet Electrification Management Program Presents Plans for 285 EVs in New York

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New York fleet managers presented plans to electrify 285 fleet vehicles last month during the final workshop of a unique pilot program led by CLEAResult, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E). In the program’s first year, fleet managers of school buses, higher education, city and county planners, as well as private businesses participated in a series of interactive workshops with experts, plus one-on-one coaching and hands-on technical support to build actionable roadmaps for fleet electrification.

“We showed each organization how to transition to EVs step-by-step,” said James Russell, CLEAResult’s Director of Transportation Electrification, “so that when it came time to present, every participant had done amazing work tailoring a plan to their specific needs. They own the plans, and that’s the real success of this program.”

The program follows an approach supported by the various energy transition and engineering experts involved. First, the teams set goals and engage stakeholders. They then gather data and identify vehicle replacements, which provides the preliminary plan needed to scope out charging infrastructure. Finally, the participants compare the total cost of ownership and build their financial case to begin securing funding. The process is iterative by design to allow for flexibility at any time. When new information comes to light, organizations are encouraged to revisit their plans as needed.

Collectively, the 12 groups plan to transition 285 fleet vehicles to low-emission electric options. This combined effort will reduce CO 2 emissions by over 7,000 tons per year, which is equivalent to the emissions from consuming over 14,700 barrels of oil.

NYSEG and RG&E will help the teams accelerate their plans moving forward through various vehicle and infrastructure incentives in addition to the state and federal funding available. “The results were far better than we imagined,” said Richard Rosa, Avangrid Manager of Electric Vehicle Programs and Products. “The participating organizations now have clear plans to decarbonize, reduce emissions and improve our climate. We’re thrilled to be a part of their success.” For more information on NYSEG and RG&E’s electric vehicle programs visit nyseg.com and rge.com.

Energy transition programs like these play a crucial role in simplifying the process for fleet managers who want to transition to EVs but don’t know where to start. If your fleet wants to become more sustainable, contact CLEAResult’s transportation electrification team to get started.

NYSEG and RG&E are subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and decarbonization solutions in North America.

About NYSEG: New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1852, NYSEG operates approximately 35,000 miles of electric distribution lines and 4,500 miles of electric transmission lines across more than 40% of upstate New York. It also operates more than 8,150 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 20 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 894,000 electricity customers and 266,000 natural gas customers. For more information, visit www.nyseg.com.

About RG&E: Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1848, RG&E operates approximately 8,800 miles of electric distribution lines and 1,100 miles of electric transmission lines. It also operates approximately 10,600 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 105 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 378,500 electricity customers and 313,000 natural gas customers in a nine-county region in New York surrounding the City of Rochester. For more information, visit www.rge.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021 and 2022 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2022, AVANGRID ranked second within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.