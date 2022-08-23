Wellbeing Subsidiary IRP Health Toronto Location Approved by Veterans Affairs Canada for Its Reactivation Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellbeing Digital Sciences Inc. (“Wellbeing” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (FRA: SQ2), an evidence-based mental healthcare company focused on the development and implementation of innovative clinical solutions, including psychedelic medicine and digital therapeutics as supported by clinical research, pleased to announce that its subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP Health” or the “Subsidiary”), has received approval by Veterans Affairs Canada (“VAC”) for its multidisciplinary Reactivation-branded therapy program (“Reactivation”) at their new clinic in Toronto, Ontario (the “Toronto Clinic”).

IRP Health’s Toronto Clinic has been approved by VAC to begin offering the Reactivation therapy program. Reactivation is a 12-week, physician-supervised, interdisciplinary pain management program that assists veterans with chronic musculoskeletal injuries and pain. The goals of Reactivation are to decrease distressing symptoms, increase engagement in the community and increase the ability to complete daily tasks. In addition, the program strives to reduce patient disability in both the short and long term, while giving veterans better control and understanding of their pain and health challenges. The therapy program combines psychiatry, psychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, kinesiology, and dietetics to provide an interdisciplinary approach and a cutting-edge treatment.

"The approval of the Reactivation program at our Toronto Clinic has the potential to make a difference in the lives of many veterans who are coping with mental and physical illnesses,” said Steven Inglefield, CEO of IRP Health and COO of Wellbeing. “By expanding our clinical network and seeking approval of the Reactivation program at additional locations, will increase our ability to meet demand and treat a larger patient base in need,” Steven added.

“We are pleased that IRP Health continues to make strides toward improving the lives of veterans and first responders through the Reactivation program. Recognized as being a national network of clinics that works with Canadian veterans, IRP Health continues to focus on enriching the lives of its patients and raising the bar for outstanding mental healthcare,” said Najla Guthrie, Chief Executive Officer of Wellbeing.

