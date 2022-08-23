Semrush Joins Looka’s Marketplace to Deliver Turnkey Branding & Marketing Solutions for Entrepreneurs

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Looka Inc., an AI-powered design platform that has helped entrepreneurs globally with its all-in-one branding solution, announces a partnership with Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, on joining Looka’s Partner Marketplace program.

This joint effort will further increase online visibility for Looka users with easy-to-use SEO tools from Semrush. Looka’s Brand Kit subscribers are now offered an exclusive 14-day PRO trial from Semrush – unlocking 50+ tools on SEO, content marketing, competitor research, PPC and social media marketing tools to help businesses attract and grow their audience online faster.

“This partnership with Semrush will further allow Looka to provide even more value-add to our customers – by integrating world-class SEO solutions over and above our design and branding services,” said Dawson Whitfield, CEO & Founder, Looka Inc.

Through Looka’s Partner Marketplace, select partners can offer exclusive offers to small businesses, entrepreneurs, or startups with top-tier business services, CRM, marketing, eCommerce, finance and sales tools.

“Many small business owners say that increasing online sales is their top priority this year. It’s essential that they have the tools to create a visual brand and get in front of potential customers online,” said Olga Andrienko, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Semrush. “We’re confident that connecting Looka users to the Semrush platform can help them build their unique brand and succeed in their online marketing.”

Since 2016, Looka has generated over 200 million logos for its users and has built a business name generator, print shop, website builder, domain registrar, and now one-of-a-kind exclusive offers through its brand kit. For more details on the brand kit subscriptions, visit: looka.com/brand-kit.

About Looka Inc.

Looka is an AI-powered logo maker that provides business owners with a quick and affordable way to create a beautiful brand. Since launching as Logojoy in 2016, the company has served over nine and a half million people in 188 countries. Looka provides businesses with logos, social media assets, business card designs, and websites. Learn more at www.looka.com.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, St. Petersburg, Warsaw, and Yerevan.