Attentive Energy Partners with MRV Group to Launch State-wide Survey Supporting MWBE and SDVOB Offshore Wind Supply Chain in New York

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, today announced a new collaboration with Brooklyn-based MRV Group, LLC initiating a state-wide small business survey to evaluate the challenges and business development pathways for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) owned-businesses to enter the offshore wind industry.

The survey will seek feedback from for-profit and non-profit organizations in New York and focus on procurement processes, grant applications, and DEIJ business certification, such as Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE), Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOB), Disability-Owned Business Enterprises (DOBE), LGBT-Owned Business Enterprises (LGBTBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE), Tribal Communities, and Justice-Involved Individuals. All survey participants will be eligible for a business development award that comprises networking and mentorship opportunities, including a private session with offshore wind executives.

“Effective DEIJ and local content implementation is critical to the buildout of a robust offshore wind supply chain across New York,” said Attentive Energy Managing Director, Damian Bednarz. “This survey is forward thinking in its intention to identify a pathway that increases participation from social equity populations in offshore wind and serve as a resource for the entire industry. Attentive Energy is vested in listening to all populations and mobilizing action based on the insights gained from this survey.”

The survey launch follows the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) release of its third offshore wind solicitation on July 27, 2022. The third solicitation seeks to secure New York’s position as the hub of offshore wind energy and gain momentum in establishing major ecosystems for workforce development, manufacturing, and operations and maintenance to support the region’s offshore wind projects and the development of a green economy. This includes an annual commitment to contract MWBEs and SDVOBs registered in New York.

“America’s clean energy transition, specifically the development of the New York Bight for offshore wind, will impact the quality of life for all New Yorkers for generations. This work is ensuring that small businesses and nonprofits don’t get left behind. This holds even truer for all underserved communities in rural, suburban, and urban markets across the state,” added Managing Director and Founder of MRV Group, Glenn O. Vickers II. “This survey is a step forward in understanding the barrier to entry and provides a baseline for the offshore wind industry at large. The participation of New York businesses owned by social equity populations is a priority for New York State’s leadership to meet the state’s economic and workforce development goals.”

MRV Group, a privately held diversity supplier and development firm, is managing and implementing the survey, which aims to represent New York’s 10 economic development regions including North Country, Western New York, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region, Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Long Island. Initial survey findings are expected in Q4 2022.

“Every organization can benefit from the economic and environmental benefits of the offshore wind industry. We are excited to share this opportunity with our clients and members to elevate their voices to create tangible and lasting opportunities for all New Yorkers,” said Deidre Helberg, CEO of Helberg Electrical Supply (MWBE/DBE) and President/Founder of the U.S. Coalition of Black Women Businesses.

The survey can be accessed at https://www.businesssurveygrants.com or text SURVEYGRANTS to 631-519-3003. Responses are due by October 31, 2022.

About Attentive Energy

Attentive Energy LLC, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC, is delivering offshore wind opportunities to empower communities today and tomorrow. Attentive Energy is developing an 84,332-acre area located approximately 54 miles from its nearest point to New York and 42 miles from its nearest point to New Jersey. When completed, the project has the potential to generate 3,000 MW of clean energy to power nearly 2.2 million homes. We are guided by deep experience in the offshore sector and a forward-thinking commitment to put people first, on and off the coast. With the power of offshore wind, we will strengthen our communities, forge a new industry, and build an inclusive clean energy economy. For more information, visit www.attentiveenergy.com.

Attentive Energy on social media

About MRV Group

MRV Group is a privately-owned supplier diversity and development firm. MRV provides commercial and industrial product and service solutions for public-private enterprises across various industries with a focus on equitable economic development.