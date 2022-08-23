Qloo, the Leading Artificial Intelligence Platform for Culture and Taste Preferences, Raises $15M in Series B

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qloo, the leading artificial intelligence platform for culture and taste preferences, announced today that it has raised $15M in Series B funding from Eldridge and AXA Venture Partners. This latest round of funding brings Qloo’s total capital raised to $30M, and will enable the privacy-centric AI leader to expand its team of world-class data scientists, enrich its technology, and build on its sales channels in order to continue to offer premier insights into global consumer taste for Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

Founded in 2012, Qloo pioneered the predictive algorithm ‘as a service’ model, using AI technology to help brands securely analyze anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data to provide recommendations based on a consumer’s preferences. Demand for Qloo has been accelerating as companies look for privacy centric solutions - in fact, API request volumes across endpoints grew more than 273% year-over-year in Q2.

“ Before Qloo, consumer taste was really only examined within the silo of a certain app or service - which made it impossible to model a fuller picture of people’s preferences,” said Alex Elias, Founder and CEO of Qloo. “ Qloo is the first AI platform that takes into account all the cross-sections of our preferences - like how our music tastes correlate to our favorite restaurants, or how our favorite clothing brands may lend themselves to a great movie recommendation.”

Qloo’s flagship API works across multiple layers to process and correlate over 575 million primary entities (such as a movie, book, restaurant, song, etc.) across entertainment, culture, and consumer products, giving the most accurate and expansive predictions of consumer taste based on demographics, preferences, cultural entities, metadata, and geolocational factors. Qloo’s API can be plugged directly into leading data platforms such as Snowflake and Tableau, with results populated in only a matter of seconds — making it easy for companies to improve product development, media buying, and consumer experiences in real time.

Qloo currently delivers cultural AI that powers inferences for clients serving over 550 million customers globally in 2022, including industry leaders across media and publishing, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, consumer brands, travel, hospitality, automakers, fashion, financial services, and more.

About Qloo:

Qloo is the leading artificial intelligence platform on culture and taste preferences, providing completely anonymized and encrypted consumer taste data and recommendations for leading companies in the tech, entertainment, publishing, retail, travel, hospitality and CPG sectors. Qloo’s proprietary API can predict consumers' preferences and connect how their tastes correlate across over a dozen major categories, including music, film, television, podcasts, dining, nightlife, fashion, consumer products, books and travel. Launched in 2012, Qloo combines the latest in machine learning, theoretical research in Neuroaesthetics and one of the largest pipelines of detailed taste data to better inform its customers - and makes all of this intelligence available through an API. By allowing companies to speak more effectively with their target consumers, Qloo helps its customers solve real-world problems such as driving sales, saving money on media buys, choosing locations and building brands. Qloo is the parent company of TasteDive, a cultural recommendation engine and social community that allows users to discover what to watch, read, listen to, and play based on their existing unique preferences.

Learn more at qloo.com and www.tastedive.com.